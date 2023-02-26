Women's T20 World Cup Final: Australia vs South Africa predicted playing 11

The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 will take place between Australia and South Africa at the Newlands in Capetown, South Africa. The hosts beat England in a scintillating semi-final by seven runs while Australia defeated India in a thriller as well.

Playing 11 combinations of Australia Women

The Australian side would look to persist with the same team as they were able to beat the Indians with the same team and have remained unbeaten throughout the tournament as well.

Australia Women predicted playing 11

Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning (capt), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown

Playing 11 combinations of South Africa Women

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits at the top were brilliant and Marizanne Kapp was brilliant with the bat as well. Shabnim Ismail and Ayabonga Khaka did surprise the English with the ball as well.

Thus the Proteas women will also look to play with the same team that played in the semi-final.

South Africa Women predicted playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 Final Toss Timing and Details

Australia Women vs South Africa Women, T20 World Cup final will begin at 18:30 hrs IST at the Newlands Stadium in Capetown. The toss between Australian skipper Meg Lanning and her South African counterpart Sune Luus would take place 30 minutes before the match time. Thus the toss in today’s match would take place at 1800 hrs IST.

Australia Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Alyssa Healy(w), Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning(c), Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Ellyse Perry, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown, Annabel Sutherland, Alana King, Heather Graham, Kim Garth

South Africa Women Squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus(c), Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Anneke Bosch, Sinalo Jafta(w), Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Delmi Tucker, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Masabata Klaas