Women's T20 World Cup final: Australia vs South Africa live stream in India

It is time for the final frontier and five-time champions Australia will be up against the first-time finalists and hosts South Africa. While the Aussies would look to keep up the winning momentum and complete the second hat trick of titles. They have won the two previous tournaments and before that have been the winners of 2010, 2012 and 2014 editions of the tournament.

When would Australia vs South Africa T20 World Cup final match be played?

Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup Final will be played on February 26, 2023.

What is the venue of the AUS vs SA Women’s T20 World Cup Final?

AUS vs SA Women’s T20 World Cup Final will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa on February 26, 2023.

How can people live stream Aus vs Sa Women’s T20 World Cup final and watch the live telecast in India?

Since Star Sports are the broadcast partner for all the ICC tournaments, all the matches of this Women’s T20 World Cup, including the final between Australia and South Africa will be broadcast live and exclusively on Star Sports Network on television sets in India. All matches can also be live-streamed on Disney Plus Hotstar.

How will the Newlands stadium pitch play for Australia vs South Africa Women’s T20 World Cup final?

It has been noticed that even though there is dryness in the wicket, the runs are not really hard to come by. Therefore another high-scoring and thrilling match would be in store. The pitch would also assist fast bowlers courtesy of the strong wind.

What is the weather going to be like in Capetown for the AUS W vs SA W T20 World Cup Semi-final?

A clear sky with the sun shining as bright as possible is going to be the mood of the day as far as weather is concerned for the first semi-final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 in Capetown, South Africa. The humidity will increase from 51% at 03 pm Local time to 66% by 07 pm Local Time. Wind speed would vary between 30-39 kmph while the temperature will hover around 23 to 20 degrees Celsius.