Women's T20 World Cup: Hosts South Africa up against unbeaten England in SF

After Australia went past India in what was a deja vu of the 2017 ODI World Cup final for the women in blue, the Women's T20 World Cup has only two more matches to go before the champions are announced. Australia, who have won five of the previous seven editions, await the winner of the second semi-final between hosts South Africa and mighty England.

The match would take place at the same venue of Newlands where the first semi-final was played. Although, this one would be on a different pitch.

Hosts might pull up a surprise

In the tournament's first game, South Africa was surprised as Sri Lanka beat them by five runs. However, they fought back and have made it to the semis courtesy of a better net run rate than both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Luck is on their side, and hence the Sune Luus-led side could pull up a surprise against the hot favourites England.

Nat Sciver-Brunt: The real MVP for England

Nat Sciver-Brunt, England's vice-captain, has been the team's MVP (Most Valuable Player), as she has scored 176 runs at an incredible average of 88 and has also contributed with the bat. In the ODI World Cup final last year, she was terrific with the bat and almost took the English home against the Aussies, but only to be left stranded at the end. This time, though, she would not look to let go of her golden chance. Her batting is on a different level altogether.

ENG W vs SA W semi-final pitch report

If the last semi-final's pitch is anything to go by, the Newlands has dried up a bit, and if bowled slowly and in the right areas, it takes work to hit the ball hard. However, if the batters apply themselves well enough, they too can get runs in their kitty, as Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney and Harmanpreet Kaur showed in the first semi-final.

Women's T20 World Cup, 2nd semi-final weather update

Much like the first semi-final, the weather in this game too will be brilliant for cricket as the sun will shine bright, and there are no chances of rain. The temperatures would remain moderate in the mid-20s as well.

South Africa predicted playing 11

Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Sune Luus (capt), Chloe Tryon, Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Nonkululeko Mlaba

England predicted playing 11

Danni Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight (capt), Amy Jones, Katherine Sciver-Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Sarah Glenn, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell