Namibia's Loftie-Eaton smashes fastest T20I century inj 33 balls vs Nepal

The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year

Nicol Loftie Eaton hits fastest T20I century. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Kirtipur (Nepal)
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

Namibia's Jan Nicol Loftie-Eaton smashed the fastest century in T20I history, achieving the feat off just 33 deliveries against Nepal in the opening match of the Tri-Nation series here on Tuesday.
The middle-order batter bettered the record of Nepal's Kushal Malla by just one delivery. Malla had achieved the feat during the Hangzhou Asian Games last year when his side had posted a world-record total of 314/3 against Mongolia.
Loftie-Eaton played a knock of 101 off just 36 deliveries, which included 11 fours and eight sixes at an amazing strike rate of 280.55.
The left-handed batter scored 92 of his runs in boundaries. The 22-year-old has played 33 T20Is and 36 ODIs so far, with this being his maiden century across formats.
The visitors posted 206/4, with opener Malan Kruger remaining unbeaten on 59. In reply, Nepal were dismissed for 186 in the 19th over with Ruben Trumpelmann returning figures of 4/29. Dipendra Singh Airee (48) was Nepal's top scorer.
The Netherlands is the third team in the fray.

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 5:31 PM IST

