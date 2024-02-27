Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

England team to spend free time in Bengaluru and Chandigarh before 5th Test

In the long break between the second and third Tests, the whole England squad spent its free time in Abu Dhabi.

England cricket team

England cricket team. Photo: Sporzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Ranchi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The England Test squad members will split across Chandigarh and Bengaluru during the one-week break they have got ahead of the fifth and final Test against India beginning March 7 in Dharamsala.
The side has conceded a series-deciding 1-3 lead after going down by five wickets in the fourth Test here on Monday.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In the long break between the second and third Test, the whole of England squad had spent its free time in Abu Dhabi.
 
It was also in Abu Dhabi that the Ben Stokes-led side had trained before arriving in India for the series that began on January 25.
However, the players have chosen Chandigarh and Bengaluru for the week leading up to the Dharamsala Test.
"The squad will be split across Chandigarh and Bengaluru before the fifth Test. They are unlikely to hit the nets during the break. The squad arrives in Dharamsala about three days before the Test (March 4)," an ECB source told PTI.
The loss against India is the visitors' first series defeat in the 'Bazball' era.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IND-ENG 3rd Test: Will Kohli play? Update on Siraj-Rahul's inclusion in XI

England vs New Zealand 1st ODI playing 11: Roy not playing; No Boult for NZ

1st Test: Stokes 'devastated'; English offie heads home over visa issue

Cricket World Cup 2023: England full schedule, squad, timings, streaming

IND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 Highlights: Duckett ton keeps England ahead

No place for those who aren't hungry: Rohit tells youngsters to work hard

IND vs ENG: No shame in England losing to this Indian side - Nasser Hussain

Andhra Cricket Association initiates inquiry against Hanuma Vihari

WPL 2024: Shafali-Lanning 50s, Kapp's incisive spell propel DC to 9-wkt win

New Zealand pacer Neil Wagner announces retirement from Tests; key stats

Topics : England cricket team Ben Stokes Joe Root

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveIND vs ENG 4th Test Day 4 LIVE SCORERajya Sabha polls LIVEArvind KejriwalGold Price TodayPaytm Share PriceBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon