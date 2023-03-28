close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Nitish Rana to captain KKR as Shreyas Iyer recovers from back injury

Kolkata Knight Riders issued a statement mentioning Nitish Rana as the new interim captain in the absence of Shreyas Iyer, who is recovering from a back injury

BS Rich Content
KKR, Kolkata Knight Riders, IPL 2020

Kolkata knight riders team during KKR vs SRH at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. Photo by: Rahul Goyal / Sportzpics for BCCI

2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2023 | 11:32 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Kolkata Knight Riders officially announced their new interim captain in the upcoming IPL 2023 season starting from March 31. In the absence of its regular captain Shreyas Iyer who is recovering from a back injury and is likely to miss the first few matches of the IPL, KKR is looking for its new captain.
Nitish Rana and Sunil Narine were the two prime contenders for the KKR captaincy. Sunil Narine, who is part of the KKR squad since 2012 and also captained Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the inaugural season of the International League T20, finished last losing eight in nine matches. 

Nitish Rana captained Delhi team in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Nitish Rana, who is part of the KKR squad since 2018, brings some captaincy experience as he captained Delhi in Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In 12 matches, Delhi won eight matches and faced four defeats.
Nitish Rana's form is also a good sign for the KKR team. Last season, he was the second-highest run-scorer after captain Shreyas Iyer. He scored 361 runs at a strike rate of 143.82. Though 2022 was a disappointing year for KKR, they finished seventh in the points table with six wins and eight losses.

KKR issued a statement about Nitish's captaincy

KKR issued a statement disclosing Nitish Rana as the new interim captain of KKR in the absence of Shreyas Iyer. The statement reads, "While we are hopeful that Shreyas will recover and participate at some stage in the IPL 2023 edition, we feel fortunate that Nitish, with the captaincy experience of having led his stateside in white-ball cricket and the IPL experience he has had with KKR since 2018, will do a great job,"
KKR further stated, "We are also confident that under head coach Chandrakant Pandit and the support staff, he will get all the support needed off the field, and the highly experienced leaders in the squad will provide all support that Nitish may need on the field. We wish him the best in his new role and Shreyas a full and speedy recovery."

Also Read

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL 2023: Updated squad list of all teams after the mini-auction in Kochi

Women's Premier League: BCCI awards title sponsorship rights to TATA Group

How Women's Premier League stacks up against other top sports leagues

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

Steve Smith in IPL 2023? Here's all we know about his participation

Viacom18 likely to score more than Disney Star in IPL ad revenue game

RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals' Road to Final: Magnificent Meg leads the way


Topics : IPL | Kolkata Knight Riders | Shreyas Iyer

First Published: Mar 28 2023 | 11:07 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023 to be announced soon on official website

Bihar Board 10th Result 2023
3 min read

Deadline for nomination for demat, trading accounts extended till Sept 30

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Stalemate to continue in Parliament, budget session likely to end early

parliament
2 min read

Steve Smith in IPL 2023? Here's all we know about his participation

Image
2 min read

Top headlines: After SC say on fraud, onus on banks, Adani Green under ASM

Supreme Court
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSAustralia Tour of India 2023Men's Hockey World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon