RCB unveiled new jersey and honours for ABD and Gayle in RCB Unbox event

RCB unveils jersey and principal sponsors

Royal Challengers Bangalore never misses a chance to entertain its fans. This time they came out with an RCB unbox event for fans yesterday. RCB unveiled the team's new jersey, principal sponsors, and organised music performances of Jason Derulo, Sonu Nigam, Tulsi Kumar, and others.