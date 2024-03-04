Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NZC security team arrives in Pakistan for reconnaissance ahead of Pak tour

The delegation, which includes two members of the NZC and an independent security expert, arrived in Pakistan at the weekend to visit Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad

New Zealand vs Pakistan might face washout due to rain in Bengaluru. Photo: X

New Zealand vs Pakistan might face washout due to rain in Bengaluru. Photo: X

Press Trust of India Lahore
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A security delegation of New Zealand Cricket (NZC) has reached Pakistan to carry out a reconnaissance of the arrangements for the Kiwi side's tour in April to play a T20 series.
The delegation, which includes two members of the NZC and an independent security expert, arrived in Pakistan at the weekend to visit Lahore, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The five matches of the New Zealand are scheduled to be played at Lahore and Pindi in mid-April.
"The security delegation will visit the match venues, hotels where teams will stay and also get briefings from government and security officials on the security plan for the visitors," a source in the Pakistan Cricket Board said.
The delegation also includes the CEO of the New Zealand Players Association.
The New Zealand team had returned home in September, 2021 without playing a match of its white-ball series in Pakistan after their government ordered them to come back after getting knowledge about a credible threat against the squad.
New Zealand, which is expected to be depleted by the absence of key players due to the Indian Premier League taking place at the same time, is scheduled to arrive on April 14, with the first T20I match scheduled to be played on April 18.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by CSK

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by KKR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by RR

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released and retained players by SRH

IPL 2024 auction: Full list of released, retained players by Gujarat Titans

Inzamam slams PCB's decision to remove Hafeez, demands respect for players

Green may skip series against Pakistan to prepare for home Tests vs India

WPL 2024: DC skipper Lanning sees room for improvement in her performance

IND vs ENG 5th Test: Vaughan wants England to adopt Guardiola's approach

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Why India vs Pakistan tickets price skyrocketed?

Topics : New Zealand cricket team Pakistan cricket team Pakistan vs New Zealand

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon