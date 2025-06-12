Pat Cummins shatters 43-year-old record with sensational spell in WTC final

Pat Cummins delivered a masterclass in fast bowling during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) Final against South Africa, setting a new benchmark at the historic Lord’s Cricket Ground. The Australian skipper claimed six wickets, dismissing Wiaan Mulder, Temba Bavuma, David Bedingham, Kyle Verreynne, Marco Jansen, and Kagiso Rabada, to register the best bowling figures by a captain at the venue. Check SA vs AUS WTC 2025 final full scorecard here Cummins' bags historic spell at Lord's
Cummins surpassed a long-standing record held by England’s Bob Willis, who had taken five wickets against India at Lord’s in 1982. The Australian pacer’s stunning performance not only broke the 43-year-old record but also turned the game in his team’s favor. 300 Test wickets for Cummins
Adding to his accolades, Cummins reached a major career milestone by completing 300 Test wickets. He needed six scalps to reach the landmark and achieved the feat in a single innings, unleashing a post-lunch onslaught that dismantled South Africa’s batting lineup.
Thanks to Cummins’ fiery spell, Australia gained a crucial 74-run first-innings lead, strengthening their position in the one-off championship decider.