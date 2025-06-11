Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / India hone their fielding skills with coach T Dilip at Beckenham | Watch

India hone their fielding skills with coach T Dilip at Beckenham | Watch

With India entering a transitional phase, fielding has become a key component of their pre-series routine in recent times

Stills from India's fielding session ahead of England Test series

Stills from India's fielding session ahead of England Test series

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India continued their preparations for the England Test series with an intense fielding session under the watchful eye of coach T Dilip at Beckenham. With a new-look squad set to take on the challenges of English conditions, the focus is clearly on agility, reflexes and sharpness in the field. As the squad adjusts to life without seasoned stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the energy and enthusiasm during practice are setting the tone for a high-stakes summer ahead.
 
With India entering a transitional phase, fielding has become a key component of their pre-series routine. In a video shared by the BCCI, the players were seen diving, sprinting and throwing with intensity, offering a glimpse into their meticulous preparations ahead of the five-match Test series starting June 20. 
 
Check full video here:
 

Also Read

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni inducted into ICC Hall of Fame 2025 alongside Hayden, Amla

Monty Panesar

Lack of solution to struggles prompted Kohli retirement: Monty Panesar

Khaleel Ahmed

IND A vs ENG A: Khaleel's fiery 4-fer hands India A slender 1st inning lead

Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant

Rohit Sharma will be missed deeply: Pant ahead of IND vs ENG Test series

KL Rahul

KL Rahul proves himself England-ready with brilliant century for India A

Drills, reflexes and a touch of banter

Fielding coach T Dilip led a series of drills focused on low catches, high takes and precision throws at the stumps. Players gave their all in the session, showcasing their athleticism and hunger to make an impact. Vice-captain Rishabh Pant came close to hitting the stumps with a throw from the deep, letting out a frustrated “Arey yaar” as his throw missed by inches.
 
Shubman Gill, who will lead India for the first time in a full Test series, was visibly impressed by his Gujarat Titans teammate Sai Sudharsan’s reflex catch, responding with admiration. Mohammed Siraj added a light-hearted touch, celebrating one of his catches with an enthusiastic leap.

The road ahead: New faces, new responsibilities

India’s Test squad for the England series features several young faces, with the likes of Nitish Reddy, Karun Nair and Akash Deep eager to prove themselves. With the absence of Rohit and Virat leaving a leadership vacuum, the Shubman-led side has the opportunity to carve out a new identity on English soil.
 
The five Tests will be played across Leeds, Birmingham, London and Manchester from June to August.
   

More From This Section

SA vs AUS ICC WTC 2025 final live updates and scorecard

SA vs AUS LIVE SCORE ICC WTC 2025 Final: Kagiso Rabada gets 2 in an over; Khawaja-Green depart

Jaiswal and Pant

Jaiswal to Pant: Full list of players with most sixes in WTC 2023-25 cycle

Nicholas Pooran

Pooran appointed as captain of MLC team MI New York a day after retirement

SA vs AUS Head-to-Head in Tests

ICC WTC 2025 Final: SA vs AUS head-to-head, London weather, toss stats

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Broadcast Details

ICC WTC 2025 Final SA vs AUS Streaming: Where to watch match today?

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket Ravindra Jadeja

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 3:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon