Coach Gambhir's message to young Team India ahead of England Test tour

Coach Gambhir's message to young Team India ahead of England Test tour

The highly anticipated five-match series begins on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, and India will be aiming for their first Test series victory on English soil since 2007.

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s head coach Gautam Gambhir has urged his squad to embrace the challenge of their upcoming Test series in England and turn it into a landmark moment in Indian cricket, especially in the absence of veterans Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and R Ashwin, who have all recently retired from the longest format.
 
The highly anticipated five-match series begins on June 20 at Headingley in Leeds, and India will be aiming for their first Test series victory on English soil since 2007.
 
Speaking to BCCI.tv, Gambhir said, “There are two perspectives, either we view this tour as a setback without our senior-most players, or we see it as a golden opportunity to create history for the nation.”
 
 
Gambhir expressed confidence in the current squad, led by newly appointed Test captain Shubman Gill, praising their commitment and desire to succeed. “What I see in this group is hunger, passion, and the will to fight. If we can sacrifice comfort and give our all in every moment, we can make this a tour to remember.” 

The former opener extended a warm welcome to several players, highlighting debutants and returnees alike. He praised B Sai Sudharsan, commending his recent batting form and encouraging him to aim for a long and successful red-ball career. Pacer Arshdeep Singh, known for his white-ball prowess, was also applauded, with Gambhir confident that his red-ball transition will be impactful.  Gambhir lauds captain Gill
 
Congratulating Shubman Gill on his elevation to captaincy, Gambhir said, “There’s no bigger honour than leading your country in Tests.” He also welcomed Rishabh Pant into the leadership group, acknowledging his growing role in the team.
 
Gambhir was especially moved by Karun Nair’s return to the squad after seven years, attributing it to his consistent domestic performance and resilient attitude. “Comebacks aren’t easy. Karun’s journey is proof that determination pays off, and it's a source of inspiration for the entire group.”
 
Karun expressed his gratitude for the opportunity, saying he was eager to make the most of his return. “It means a lot to wear the India cap again. I’m looking forward to grabbing this chance with both hands,” he said.
 
Captain Gill, meanwhile, urged his teammates to treat each practice session with intensity and purpose. “Let’s simulate pressure in the nets so we’re prepared for tough moments in the series. It’s not just about surviving, it’s about finding out who we are as cricketers when tested,” he said.
 
With fresh leadership, new faces, and a hunger to make history, Team India is aiming for more than just a win—they want to create a legacy in England.
 

Gautam Gambhir India cricket team India vs England

First Published: Jun 12 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

