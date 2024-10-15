Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / PCB show causes Fakhar Zaman after batter comes out in support of Babar

PCB show causes Fakhar Zaman after batter comes out in support of Babar

Fakhar had questioned the decision to exclude Babar Azam from the Pakistan squad for the second and third Test against England in a social media post on Sunday.

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Press Trust of India Lahore
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board has issued a show cause notice to its centrally contracted player Fakhar Zaman for an alleged breach of the players code of conduct.

Fakhar had questioned the decision to exclude Babar Azam from the Pakistan squad for the second and third Test against England in a social media post on Sunday.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Fakhar has been asked to submit his reply to the show cause notice by October 21 after the PCB informed him in a notice that he had committed a breach of his contract by criticising the board policies and selection.

 

It's concerning to hear suggestions about dropping Babar Azam. India didn't bench Virat Kohli during his rough stretch between 2020 and 2023, when he averaged 19.33, 28.21, and 26.50, respectively.

"If we are considering sidelining our premier batsman, arguably the best Pakistan has ever produced, it could send a deeply negative message across the team. There is still time to avoid pressing the panic button; we should focus on safeguarding our key players rather than undermining them," Fakhar wrote on X.

Pakistan managed to lose the first Test despite scoring 556 in the first innings.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

NZ-W vs PAK-W

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: NZ-W vs PAK-W live time, playing 11, streaming

Australia vs Pakistan Women's T20 World Cup

Women's T20 World Cup 2024: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live time, streaming

Aleem Dar

Retired umpire Aleem Dar named Pakistan selector as PCB rejig committee

Joe Root century in 4th Test

PAK vs ENG: England complete record-filled 1st Test match with innings win

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Pakistan Cricket Board

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 15 2024 | 10:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayRatan Tata's Unfulfilled DreamGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEHappy Durga Puja WishesHyundai Motor IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon