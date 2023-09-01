Asia Cup, IND vs PAK: Bangar decodes Kohli's plan for Pakistani bowlers

Indian batter Virat Kohli will be Pakistan's main concern in the Asia Cup 2023 clash between the two teams on September 02, 2023. More often than not, Virat has come up trumps against the Pakistani team. However, he struggled recently against swing bowlers before regaining form against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022.





ALSO READ: Asia Cup 2023: IND vs PAK Playing 11, live match time, streaming, telecast Thus, the focus of Pakistan bowlers will be on getting Kohli’s wicket. Sanjay Bangar, India’s batting coach for a long period of time during Virat Kohli’s tenure as skipper and also part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set-up where Virat plays in IPL, has decoded the Indian maestro’s plan against the much fancied Pakistani pace trio as well as the two spinners.

Speaking to Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup, Bangar explained Kohli’s strategy. He said, “Yes, Virat Kohli is ready for the Greatest Rivalry, India versus Pakistan. The last time these two nations played, Virat came out with a special innings, and that shot versus Haris Rauf will be etched in the memories of cricket lovers for a long, long time.”

Why did Kohli struggle before the T20 World Cup innings against Pakistan?

Talking about when Virat struggled, Bangar pointed out the faults in his technique. “Generally, he was sort of lunging towards the ball, making a big stride forward, and because of that, he was getting out a lot in the slip cordon or also was getting out trapped in front of the wicket,” said the 50-year-old.

What has changed in Virat’s technique now?

Bangar explained the change in Kohli’s technique and mindset: "He is setting up really nice and early, staying still, allowing the ball to come to him.”

How will this change help Virat against Shaheen Afridi?





ALSO READ: Asia Cup IND vs PAK: Hayden's advice for Virat and Rohit vs Pakistan pacers Bangar said staying still and waiting for the ball to come will help Kohli against Shaheen Afridi ‘big time’. “Shaheen gets the ball to swing in late. And if you are watching the ball, letting it come to you, you can actually play it down the ground or to mid-on or mid-wicket region; that is where his (Virat’s) strength is."

What can Virat Kohli do to counter Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf?

Bangar, who played for India in 12 Tests and 15 ODIs, also decoded Kohli’s plans against Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf. He said, “Against Naseem because Virat is not lunging forward, his judgement outside off stump will be perfect. And against Haris, who is sort of back of the length all the time, he can rock onto the back foot or play those pull shots, which he did really well in the last Asia Cup (T20 edition in 2022).”

How will Kohli counter Shadab and Nawaz?

Spinners, especially those who take the ball away from him, have previously troubled Kohli. Thus, against Shadab Khan’s leg break and Mohammed Nawaz’s left arm orthodox, Kohli would have a special plan, explained Bangar.

“Against Shadab Khan, he will look to rock onto the back foot, play between point and cover region, a lot on the back foot,” he said

“Against Mohammad Nawaz, he will look to use his feet. And if the ball is pitched slightly short, .0+he can rock onto the back foot and explore that area on either side of the deep mid-wicket region,” Bangar added.

Virat Kohli has been amazing against Pakistan

Since India and Pakistan don’t play regularly, Virat has played only 13 ODIs and 10 T20 internationals against the arch-rivals. He has scored a combined total of 1024 runs at an average of 60.2 in those games. Former India captain has two centuries and two fifties against the men in green in ODIs while in T20Is, the Indian batter has scored five fifties against the team from across India’s western borders.