PM lauds Indian cricket team on victory against South Africa in World Cup

"They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today," he said

India vs South Africa LIVE SCORE. Photo: BCCI

Photo: BCCI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 5 2023 | 10:11 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday hailed the Indian cricket team's win over South Africa in the World Cup and said they have also given a "great birthday gift" to Virat Kohli.
On his 35th birthday, Kohli equalled his idol Sachin Tendulkar's record of most ODI centuries with his 49th hundred, laying the foundation for India's 243-run thrashing of South Africa in the World Cup on Sunday.
In a post on X, Modi said, "Our cricket team is triumphant yet again! Congratulations to the team for a splendid performance against South Africa. Great teamwork."

"They have also given a great birthday gift to Virat Kohli, who played a lovely innings today," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Nov 5 2023 | 10:11 PM IST

