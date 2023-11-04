close
Sensex (0.44%)
64363.78 + 282.88
Nifty (0.51%)
19230.60 + 97.35
Nifty Smallcap (1.31%)
6011.35 + 77.95
Nifty Midcap (0.70%)
39587.40 + 274.95
Nifty Bank (0.70%)
43318.25 + 301.05
Heatmap

Zaka Ashraf to remain PCB chairman till end of World Cup, confirms Pak PM

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf's tenure, which was about to come to an end, has been extended at least till the end of the ongoing World Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

Pakistan Cricket Board, PCB

ANI Cricket
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chairman Zaka Ashraf's tenure, which was about to come to an end, has been extended at least till the end of the ongoing World Cup, according to ESPNcricinfo.
His extension was confirmed by Pakistan's interim Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in a television interview on Friday.
Ashraf's tenure was rife with criticism as well as scrutiny and was set to end on November 5.
Triggering a tectonic shift in Pakistan's cricket management after chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned stepped down from his post in the wake of the team's underwhelming performance in the ongoing ODI World Cup, accusations of "flagrant misdoings and unconstitutional decisions" against Ashraf surfaced along with the leaked chat of skipper Babar Azam and a senior PCB official.
Under such circumstances, Kakar came forward to reveal that they are not going to make any big decisions amid the ongoing World Cup.
"At this time, you know there is a tournament going on. We'll look after this tournament what needs doing, what doesn't need doing. At this moment, I don't think we are going to make a big decision. The reason for that is that at times you have to work according to the doctrine of necessity. Once we are past the World Cup, then we'll see," Kakar was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as telling Dawn News TV in an interview.
Notably, Kakar's comments came after a meeting between him and Shahid Afridi in Lahore on the eve of Pakistan's clash against New Zealand.
The former Pakistan captain and allrounder criticised Ashraf publicly on a TV show earlier in the week.
The PCB released a statement after the meeting, claiming that Afridi had expressed an interest in working with younger cricketers.
"Shahid Afridi expressed his interest in grooming young cricketers into future stars and positively shaping them into well-rounded representatives of Pakistan cricket. He also admired and appreciated Mr Zaka Ashraf's efforts and contributions for Pakistan cricket," read a statement by the PCB.

Also Read

ICC World Cup IND-PAK: India bowling coach avoids question on PCB complaint

CWC Qualifier Day 8 preview: Ireland fight for survival, Oman face Scotland

CWC Qualifier Day 9 preview: Zimbabwe eye streak, Windies win against NED

CWC Qualifier Day 10 preview: SL, SCO fight for four wins; IRE for first

PCB includes Imran Khan in revised video but controversy refuses to die

World Cup 2023 PAK vs NZ: Pakistan's Hasan Ali completes 100 ODI wickets

Fakhar Zaman scores fastest hundred for Pakistan in World Cup history

World Cup 2023: Pakistan's Haris Rauf enters record books for wrong reasons

Kohli at 35: Journey to top started at Garden of Eden 14 summers ago

World Cup 2023 IND vs SA Preview: Unbeaten India face formidable Proteas

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Pakistan Cricket Board PCB Pakistan cricket team Pakistan cricket

First Published: Nov 4 2023 | 11:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveTitan Company Q2 ResultFind N3 Flip ReviewGold-Silver Price TodayIndigo Q2 ResultKoffee with Karan, Episode 2NZ vs PAK Playing 11World Sandwich Day 2023

Elections 2023

Nomination filing process for Telangana assembly polls begins on Nov 3Mizoram polls: 7,671 exercise franchise through home voting, postal ballots

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streamingTop five run-getters and wicket-takers in ICC Cricket World Cup 2023

India News

Jal Jivan Mission scam: ED raids in Rajasthan linked money laundering caseGovt sends notice to Apple about 'state-sponsored attacks' alert on iPhones

Economy News

70-hour workweek: Here's why Murthy's suggestion won't help India growNon-compliance of safety issues may lead to trade barriers: Labour secy
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon