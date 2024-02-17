Rajkot Test Day 3: Here's why Rohit Sharma's men wearing black armbands?





Check IND vs ENG 3rd Test full scorecard here Team India is sporting black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17. It was in memory of Dattaji Rao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricket player, who passed away on February 13, 2024, in his hometown of Baroda, Gujarat.

Who was Dattajirao Gaekwad?

Gaekwad, an old servant of Indian cricket, made his debut in June 1952 on a tour of England. He played 11 Tests between 1952 and 1961, scoring 352 runs with a high score of 52 at an average of 18.42. He was the father of another Indian cricketer, Anshuman Gaekwad.