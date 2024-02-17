Sensex (    %)
                        
Rajkot Test Day 3: Here's why Rohit Sharma's men wearing black armbands?

Dattajirao even captained the Indian team on England's tour of 1959. He played a total of 110 first-class matches from 1947/48 to 1963/64

Dattajirao Gaekwad

Team India wearing black armbands in memory of Dattajirao Gaekwad. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India is sporting black armbands on Day 3 of the third Test against England at Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday, February 17. It was in memory of Dattaji Rao Gaekwad, India's oldest Test cricket player, who passed away on February 13, 2024, in his hometown of Baroda, Gujarat. 

Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 3 live score and match updates here

Who was Dattajirao Gaekwad?

Gaekwad, an old servant of Indian cricket, made his debut in June 1952 on a tour of England. He played 11 Tests between 1952 and 1961, scoring 352 runs with a high score of 52 at an average of 18.42. He was the father of another Indian cricketer, Anshuman Gaekwad. 

Dattajirao even captained the Indian team on England's tour of 1959. He played 110 first-class matches from 1947/48 to 1963/64. In those, he scored 5788 runs with 17 centuries and 23 fifties. 



On commentary for the third Test, Sunil Gavaskar, former India cricketer, said, "Dattaji was a great fielder too. Quoting Tony Cozier, Gavaskar said that the 1953 that toured England, including Dattaji, was one of the best fielding units to have come to Great Britain."

Dattajirao Gaekwad career stats
Batting
FORMAT Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave 100s 50s 6s Ct
Tests 11 20 1 350 52 18.42 0 1 0 5
FC 110 172 13 5788 249* 36.4 17 23 - 49
Bowling
FORMAT Mat Inns Balls Runs Wkts BBI BBM Ave Econ SR
Tests 11 2 12 12 0 - - - 6 -
FC 110 - 1904 1016 25 4/117 - 40.64 3.2 76.1

First Published: Feb 17 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

