Monday, October 13, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ramiz Raja's off-mic jibe at PAK batter Babar Azam stirs social media storm

Ramiz Raja's off-mic jibe at PAK batter Babar Azam stirs social media storm

Coming in during a crucial middle-order phase, Babar Azam looked out of touch and eventually managed only 23 runs from 48 deliveries.

Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam

Ramiz Raja and Babar Azam

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Pakistan captain and ex-PCB chairman Ramiz Raja found himself at the center of controversy on Day 1 of the first Test between Pakistan and South Africa, following a comment made off-mic that quickly went viral across social media platforms.
 
Raja's "Drama Karega" Remark Caught On Broadcast Feed
 
The incident unfolded during the 49th over of Pakistan's innings at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Star batter Babar Azam, who was batting on just 1, was given out caught behind off the bowling of Senuran Muthusamy. Azam immediately opted for the DRS review, signaling he believed there was no contact with the bat.
 

Also Read

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa 1st Test Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Australia Women vs Pakistan Women playing 11

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: AUS-W vs PAK-W playing 11, live streaming

PAK vs SA

Pakistan vs South Africa Tests full schedule, match time, live streaming

Abrar Ahmed

Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed picks this Indian cricketer for a boxing match

Muneeba Ali run-out vs India

MCC rules Muneeba Ali's controversial run-out vs India as legitimate

As this happened, Ramiz Raja, who was part of the commentary panel, was caught by a hot mic saying:
“Yeh out hai, ab drama karega.” (“He’s out, now he’ll start the drama.”)
 
Although the remark wasn’t part of the official commentary audio, it was picked up and heard by viewers during the broadcast, causing widespread reaction online.
 
However, replays later confirmed there was no edge, and the on-field decision was overturned in Babar's favor. 
 
Babar Azam Fails to Capitalize, Dismissed for 23
 
Despite surviving the early scare, Babar Azam couldn’t make the most of the opportunity. Coming in during a crucial middle-order phase, he looked out of touch and eventually managed only 23 runs from 48 deliveries. His innings ended in the 60th over when Simon Harmer got him caught at slip, continuing Azam’s lean patch with the bat.
 
Strong Start, Sudden Collapse
 
Earlier, Pakistan had made a solid start after winning the toss and choosing to bat. Openers Imam-ul-Haq and Shan Masood stitched together a 161-run stand, laying a strong foundation. However, both batters fell short of centuries — Imam departed for 93, and Masood followed after scoring 76.
 
Their dismissals triggered a mini-collapse, with the hosts tumbling from 163/1 to 199/5, handing the momentum back to South Africa.
 
Rizwan & Agha Stabilize With Century Stand
 
Just when Pakistan seemed to be in trouble, Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Agha stepped up. The duo batted with poise and countered South Africa’s spin-heavy attack to guide Pakistan to a more secure position. They ended Day 1 at 313/5, having put together an unbeaten 114-run partnership.
 
Rizwan remained not out on 62, while Agha was steady at 52, with both players showcasing solid footwork and smart shot selection against the likes of Harmer, Maharaj, and Muthusamy.
 
South Africa Chase 11th Straight Test Win
 
South Africa, the reigning World Test Championship (WTC) winners, entered the match aiming for a record-extending 11th consecutive Test victory. With regular skipper Temba Bavuma unavailable, the team is being led by Aiden Markram. They opted for a spin-heavy attack, including three spinners alongside pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada.
 
Start of Pakistan’s New WTC Cycle
 
This Test series marks the beginning of Pakistan’s 2025–27 World Test Championship campaign. After a disappointing last cycle where they finished at the bottom of the table, this series represents a key opportunity for Pakistan to reset and begin their new WTC journey on a strong note
 

More From This Section

IND vs WI 2nd Test

India vs West Indies LIVE SCORE 2nd Test, Day 4: Seales-Greaves put up 50-run stand; WI 361/9 at tea

IND vs WI live streaming

IND vs WI live streaming: Where to watch 2nd Test Day 4 play today?

Pat Cummins

Ashes 2025-26: Cummins admits he is less likely to play first Test vs ENG

Vaibhav Suryavanshi

Ranji Trophy: 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi named Bihar's vice-captain

SA vs BAN

ICC Women's World Cup 2025: SA vs BAN playing 11, live time and streaming

Topics : Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 13 2025 | 3:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEIND vs WI 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold Price All Time HighQ2 Results TodayKantara 2 Box Office CollectionDurgapur rape case UpdatesUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon