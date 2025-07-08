Tuesday, July 08, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MCC on Root's wicket by Akash Deep: Back-foot No ball rule explained

MCC on Root's wicket by Akash Deep: Back-foot No ball rule explained

To settle the ongoing debate, the MCC released a statement confirming that the delivery was legitimate, aligning with cricket's law on foot placement during a bowler's stride.

Akash Deep

Akash Deep

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 08 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The controversy surrounding Akash Deep’s dismissal of Joe Root during the recently concluded Edgbaston Test between India and England has been decisively addressed by the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the custodian of cricket’s laws. Amid growing media debate and fan speculation over whether the delivery was a no-ball, MCC clarified that the Indian pacer’s delivery was well within the rules.
 
Foot Placement Debate Sparked by Footage 
Akash Deep castled Joe Root with a sharp delivery in the tenth over of England’s innings, a crucial breakthrough as they began their daunting chase of 608. However, moments after the dismissal, broadcast footage showed the bowler’s back foot landing wide near the return crease, prompting questions over the legality of the delivery. A segment of commentators and viewers argued it might have been a backfoot no-ball. 
 

Among the doubters was former England batter Jonathan Trott, who voiced his concerns during a discussion on JioStar. Several others on commentary believed the delivery to be illegal.  However, Ravi Shastri, present in the commentary box during the moment, firmly supported the umpire's decision, stating that the delivery was legal. Importantly, third umpire Paul Reiffel did not intervene, indicating that no laws had been breached. The on-field officials were Chris Gaffaney and Sharfuddoula Saikat.
 
MCC Issues Statement, Explains the Law 
To settle the ongoing debate, the MCC released a statement confirming that the delivery was legitimate, aligning with cricket’s law on foot placement during a bowler’s stride.
 
“On Day four of India's Test against England last week, there were questions raised about the delivery from Akash Deep which bowled Joe Root, with some fans and commentators believing it to be a no ball,” said an MCC spokesperson.
 
“While Deep landed unusually wide on the crease, and some of his back foot appeared to touch the ground outside the return crease, the third umpire did not call a no ball. MCC is happy to clarify that this was a correct decision in Law.”  What does the rule say?
 
Citing Law 21.5.1, the MCC emphasized that the legality of a delivery hinges on the initial point of contact the back foot makes with the ground.
 
“MCC has always defined the moment that the back foot lands as the first point of contact with the ground. As soon as there is any part of the foot touching the ground, that foot has landed, and it is the foot's position at that time which is to be considered for a back foot no ball."
 
“Clearly, at the point Deep's foot first touched the ground, the back foot was within and not touching the return crease. Some of his foot may have touched the ground outside the crease subsequently, that is not relevant to this Law,” the MCC clarified.
 
Root’s dismissal marked a pivotal moment in the match. At that stage, England were 50 for 3 in the third session of Day 4. The visitors tightened their grip, ending the day with the hosts struggling at 72 for 3. On Day 5, England collapsed to 271 all out, handing India a dominant 336-run victory and leveling the five-match Test series 1-1.
 
With MCC's clarification, the debate over Akash Deep’s delivery has now been conclusively put to rest, affirming the legality of the key breakthrough that set the tone for India’s emphatic win.

First Published: Jul 08 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

