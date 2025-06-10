Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 06:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Rahul Dravid reacts to Bengaluru stempede, calls it sad and upsetting

Rahul Dravid reacts to Bengaluru stempede, calls it sad and upsetting

Tragedy struck last Wednesday when nearly 2.5 lakh fans gathered in and around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru

Rahul Dravid

Rahul Dravid (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

The legendary Rahul Dravid on Tuesday expressed deep anguish over the death of 11 people in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's IPL victory celebrations, terming the incident as "unfortunate" and "sad".

Tragedy struck last Wednesday when nearly 2.5 lakh fans gathered in and around the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars, resulting in a stampede that claimed lives and left 56 injured.

"Yeah, very disappointing. Obviously, very sad. Thoughts go out to people," Dravid, a former India coach and captain, told NDTV.

Dravid, who is currently associated with IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals as a coach, said the incident was particularly painful given the city's deep sporting culture.

 

"This is a really sports passionate city. I come from here. People love their sport, not only cricket. People love sport in the city and they've really followed all the sporting teams here, whether it's been our football team or it's been our kabaddi team.

"And of course, the RCB is a really very well-followed team. So really sad, very unfortunate what happened. And our thoughts go out to everyone who unfortunately was injured and some of them who lost their lives."  In the aftermath of the tragedy, A Shankar and E S Jairam resigned from their respective position of secretary and treasurer of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), taking "moral responsibility" for the incident.

Meanwhile, Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of Royal Challengers Bengaluru, was arrested on June 6.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Rahul Dravid Indian Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 6:13 PM IST

