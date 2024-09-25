Business Standard
Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

Pant will be an integral part of the Indian batting lineup during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning in Perth on November 22.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic- Twitter)

Mumbai
Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

Veteran Australian spinner Nathan Lyon feels there is no room for error when bowling to Rishabh Pant, adding that the young India wicketkeeper-batter has a superabundance of talent to tame the best attack in the world.
Pant will be an integral part of the Indian batting lineup during the upcoming five-Test Border-Gavaskar series beginning in Perth on November 22.
The 26-year-old Pant recently returned to Test cricket after nearly 21 months following a near-fatal car crash in December 2022, and smashed a century against Bangladesh in the first Test at Chennai.
"You're bowling against someone like Rishabh Pant, who is electric. He's got all the skills in the world," Lyon, who has snared 530 Test scalps and will be expected to play a key role in the series against India, told Star Sports.
 
"As a bowler, your room for error is so small. So, you've got to be good. It's a challenge as a bowler if I'm going to get hit for six," added the 36-year-old Lyon.
Pant has been magnificent in the last two Test series against Australia, accumulating 624 runs in 12 innings at an average of 62.40, including a century and two half-tons with a top score of 159 not out.

The wicketkeeper-batter had slammed an unbeaten 89 in the second innings of the Brisbane Test in 2021 as Australia went on to lose its first Test at the venue in 32 years, even as India sealed the series 2-1 to retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.
Lyon said he would try to push Pant on the back-foot and get him to commit a few mistakes.
"I'm not afraid of getting hit for a six. The challenge is that I can provide the batters and try and keep someone like Rishabh in his crease and potentially try and get him to defend me a lot more... and, hopefully, bring a couple of chances along the way.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

