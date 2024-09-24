Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / IND vs BAN: Rahul bhai was regimented, Gambhir is relaxed - Ashwin

IND vs BAN: Rahul bhai was regimented, Gambhir is relaxed - Ashwin

Dravid, who was in charge of Team India since November 2021, quit the role this July after T20 World Cup triumph and has since been replaced by Gautam Gambhir.

R Ashwin

R Ashwin. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI

Press Trust of India Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 24 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gautam Gambhir is more relaxed compared to his predecessor Rahul Dravid, who had a "regimented" style of functioning, feels Indian team's oldest member Ravichandran Ashwin.
Dravid, who was in charge of Team India since November 2021, quit the role this July after T20 World Cup triumph and has since been replaced by Gautam Gambhir.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Pointing out the difference, Ashwin noted that Gambhir has a relaxed approach and helps in maintaining a lively atmosphere in the dressing room, calling him a "relaxed Rancho".
"I think he (Gambhir) is very relaxed. I want to call him 'relaxed rancho'. There's no pressure at all," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.
 
"In the morning, there will be a team huddle. He is very relaxed about that as well. He will be like, 'Are you coming, please come'; it's like that."

However, when it came to Dravid, Ashwin revealed that he had a more stern and ordered approach.
"With Rahul bhai, as soon as we come, he demanded in order. Even a bottle should be kept at a particular place at a particular time. He is very regimented," he disclosed.

More From This Section

England vs Australia 3rd ODI

England vs Australia 3rd ODI Playing 11, live timings (IST), streaming

Jay Shah

BCCI secy appointment off Apex Council agenda as Shah preps for ICC chair

BCCI

Lancashire CEO terms BCCI's domestic cricket 'fantastic prioritising'

WTC 2023-25 Points Table

WTC 2023-25 points table: India, Sri Lanka, and New Zealand rankings

Ajinkya Rahane

Irani Cup: Rahane set to lead Mumbai, Sarfaraz Khan to be released for tie

"With Gambhir, he doesn't expect all that. He has a relaxed order and will be a people's man. He will capture everybody's heart, and I think he will be loved by the boys."

While Dravid led India to the T20 World Cup conquest before stepping down from the role, Gambhir took charge after leading Kolkata Knight Riders to its third Indian Premier League title, having joined his former franchise as a mentor only this season.
Gambhir is guiding the Indian team in his first-ever Test assignment with the side, having won the opening Test against Bangladesh here.
"Pant was born for cricket in every angle"

Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant was also in the news during the Test, having scored a hundred in his maiden Test post his return from the horrific car accident 16 months ago.
Remarking on his return, Ashwin felt that the youngster was born for cricket and often his abilities are underestimated.
"He (Pant) played very well. When he played, I told Rohit 10 times, 'He plays very well. I don't know how he gets out and sometimes doesn't score runs'," Ashwin continued.
"He was born for cricket in every angle and is a strong person. It goes very far when he hits, and he hits it with one arm.
"Everyone sees that and underestimates him, but he has that much capability. He is a talent, and when he bats, everyone gets beaten.
"He puts his leg forward and says, 'Ball, are you coming?', and he looks at it and defends.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Shubman Gill IND vs BAN 1st Test

IND vs BAN: Elaborate security arrangements for 2nd Test in Kanpur

IND vs BAN 1st Test Rishabh Pant

IND vs AUS: Pat Cummins on Rishabh Pant's influence on Team India

Australia vs India

AUS vs IND Test series: Boxing Day Test ticket demand hits unreal highs

Shakib Al Hasan

IND vs BAN: Shakib Al Hasan set to miss 2nd Test against India, here's why

IND vs BAN 1st Test Rishabh Pant

IND vs BAN: Pant on great relationship on and off the field with Gill

Topics : India cricket team Test Cricket R Ashwin India vs Bangladesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 24 2024 | 5:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVodafone Idea DealWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOIPO ListBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon