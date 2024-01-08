Dhoni's smoking video goes viral on social media, netizens are divided

A video is going viral on social media featuring former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni . In the viral video, Dhoni can be seen smoking hookah and enjoying a traditional water pipe, which looks like a casual setting.

As soon as the video went viral on social media, it raised a few eyebrows as the health-conscious Dhoni appeared smoking hookah. The video seems to have been shot at a social gathering.

Dhoni went to Dubai to celebrate the New Year with the likes of Rishabh Pant and Kriti Sanon.

Known for his commitment towards maintaining his fitness despite being retired and just playing the IPL, the video did surprise many as social media was buzzing since the video emerged.

Known for his fitness, Dhoni retired from International cricket. However, he is still playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and is currently one of the best hands behind the wicket.

The viral video coincides with George Bailey, who is Dhoni's ex-teammate from Chennai Super Kings. Bailey earlier commented on Dhoni's love for hookah. He used it as a means to foster bonds between team members, especially younger players.

Although the video is going viral, there is no official verification for the precise timing of the event depicted. Nonetheless, it has raised conversation about Dhoni's off-field persona and his approach to team-building during his illustrious career.

How fans reacted

Some fans support Dhoni while others are against his actions. Here's what social media users have to say about it.

One of Dhoni's fans tweeted on X "It's been 3 years for his international retirement but still his random videos on social media are getting more attention than current cricketers. Undoubtedly the biggest cricket superstar of all time @msdhoni"

One of the X users wrote, "Thala dhoni started smoking after realising that he has 0 overseas centuries."

Another user wrote, "Seeing Dhoni smoking hookah wasn't on my 2024 list."

Another Thala fan said, "We all know how cool MS Dhoni is, so he isn't smoking but giving the live demo about how to "Har fikar ko dhuen mein udata chala gaya"