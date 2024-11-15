Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / SA vs IND: Most sixes hit in an innings by Team India in T20 cricket

SA vs IND: Most sixes hit in an innings by Team India in T20 cricket

While opener Abhishek Sharma scored 4 sixes before being sent back to the pavilion, Samson and Tilak went on to score 9 and 10 sixes respectively on the night to reach the feat.

Team India

Team India

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Team India batters ran riot in Johannesburg as they scored a total of 23 sixes in their innings during the 4th T20I against South Africa on November 15.
 
Sanju Samson and Tilak Varma left the Protea bowlers gasping for air in the middle as they fired the visitors to a mammoth total of 283/1 in their 20 overs. Their previous record for the most sixes hit in an innings in T20 cricket was 22 sixes against Bangladesh back in 2022.
 
Samson and Tilak's fiery hundreds breached that mark as they went on to score 23 sixes in the innings to reach the highest total ever scored at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg as well.  While opener Abhishek Sharma scored 4 sixes before being sent back to the pavilion, Samson and Tilak went on to score 9 and 10 sixes respectively on the night to reach the feat.
 
 
Most sixes in an innings by India in T20 cricket
Opponent 6s
South Africa, 2024 23
Bangladesh, 2024 22
Sri Lanka, 2017 21
 

Also Read

IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates

IND vs SA 4th T20 live score updates: South Africa lose openers early in the chase

Tilak Verma

SA vs IND: Indian players to score fastest centuries in T20 cricket

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11

South Africa vs India 4th T20 playing 11, live match time (IST), streaming

Aiden Markram

Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest pacer to hit out in T20Is: Aiden Markram

Tilak Varma

SA vs IND: Wanted to repay Surya's faith - Tilak Varma after maiden T20 ton

Topics : India vs South Africa India cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 15 2024 | 10:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayStock Market Holiday Gold-Silver Price TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEGalaxy S25 Series LaunchIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon