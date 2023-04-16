close

IPL 2023 GT vs RR preview: Revenge in Royals' mind as they face the Titans

The last match between the two teams happened on the same ground where this one is taking place. It was the IPL 2022 Final. Therefore the Sanju Samson side would be looking to avenge that loss

Photo: Sportzpics

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST
The Gujarat Titans will be back at home and they will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in their fifth match of the season. While the Titans have won three out of four, the Royals have lost just one game only as well, and that too on the last ball. 
These two teams last met in the final of the last season where Hardik Pandya's all-round bravado proved too good for the liking of the Royals. It happened on the same ground where this match is taking place. Therefore, the Sanju Samson's side would be looking to avenge that loss. 

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 23
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST
Venue:  Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad 

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Pitch Report
The Gujarat wicket in the evening matches becomes the run-fest ground. It is mostly because the boundaries are also comparatively smaller and the wickets are fresh compared to what they will become late in the season. 

GT vs RR, Ahmedabad Weather Forecast
Ahmedabad is a dry and hot place and as the summers approach it will start showing its nature. The temperatures at the time of the start of the game would be around 38 degrees Clecius and it will keep on decreasing as the night progresses. 

Gujarat Titans playing combination
The Titans would hope that it doesn’t come to the last ball like in the last game. Vijay Shankar, even after being in great form, just couldn’t get to bat. Pandya would have to make sure that Shankar gets a proper bat. 

GT predicted playing 11
Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Joshua Little

Impact Substitute options: Shivam Mavi, Jayant Yadav, Abhinav Manohar, Srikar Bharat, Matthew Wade 
Rajasthan Royals playing combination

The Royals have stitched together a great playing 11 which consists of fiery openers in Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler. Sanju Samson hasn’t looked in good touch, so he would have to buckle up. Devdutt Padikkal was okay in the game against Chennai, so would most likely keep his place in the playing 11 as well. 
RR predicted playing 11

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal
Impact Substitute options: Riyan Parag, Donavon Ferreira, KM Asif, Adam Zampa, Trent Boult

GT vs RR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across iOS and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports. 
Topics : Sanju Samson | Indian Premier League | Gujarat Titans | Rajasthan Royals | Hardik Pandya | Ahmedabad

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 3:00 PM IST

