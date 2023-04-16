IPL 2023 GT vs RR preview: Revenge in Royals' mind as they face the Titans

These two teams last met in the final of the last season where Hardik Pandya's all-round bravado proved too good for the liking of the Royals. It happened on the same ground where this match is taking place. Therefore, the Sanju Samson's side would be looking to avenge that loss.

The Gujarat Titans will be back at home and they will be up against the Rajasthan Royals in their fifth match of the season. While the Titans have won three out of four, the Royals have lost just one game only as well, and that too on the last ball.