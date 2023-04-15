IPL 2023 RCB vs DC preview: Bangalore aim for resurgence, Delhi eye 1st win



The Capitals got very close to winning in their last game against Mumbai Indians but lost on the very last ball of the game even as Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over. Delhi would hope to take some confidence from that game into this one and try and win their first match of the season. The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be playing their second consecutive game at home. In the last match, Lucknow Super Giants chased down more than 200 against them. Hence, this time around they would be looking to avoid any such embarrassment as they face the only team without any win in their kitty so far - Delhi Capitals.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 20

Date: Thursday, April 15, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Time: 03:30 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Pitch Report

The Bengaluru wicket is bread and butter for the batters and runs come in huge numbers here. As batting-friendly as it gets and yet bowlers can hope for some early swing as well.

RCB vs DC: Bangalore Weather Forecast

The temperature would be in the lower 30s, to begin with, and will keep on decreasing as the game progresses. Being a day game, it would not be dull at all and with increasing cloud cover, make for a pleasant cricket playing and viewing experience. There is no forecast for rain as of now.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination

Wanindu Hasaranga is now available for selection hence he would make it to the playing 11 straightaway. Apart from him the playing 11 would mostly remain the same that played in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants.

RCB predicted Playing 11

Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Substitute options: Mahipal Lomror, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep

Delhi Capitals playing combination Mahipal Lomror, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep



DC predicted Playing 11 The Delhi Capitals have been unable to find the best-suited playing 11 for themselves so far. Mustafizur Rahman was good in the last game except for the two boundaries he conceded on the last two balls of his last over. So these would be the two overseas and David Warner would be the third one. Either one, between Fizz and Nortje, could also be substituted with a better player which should be Phil Salt or Mitch Marsh according to the requirement and availability.



Impact Substitute options: Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar