close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

IPL 2023 RCB vs DC preview: Bangalore aim for resurgence, Delhi eye 1st win

Having lost on the last ball in their previous matches, both the teams would be looking to make a strong comeback in this game

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

Glenn Maxwell hit a 24 ball fifty against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 15 2023 | 12:05 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Royal Challengers Bangalore would be playing their second consecutive game at home. In the last match, Lucknow Super Giants chased down more than 200 against them. Hence, this time around they would be looking to avoid any such embarrassment as they face the only team without any win in their kitty so far - Delhi Capitals. 
The Capitals got very close to winning in their last game against Mumbai Indians but lost on the very last ball of the game even as Anrich Nortje bowled a brilliant last over. Delhi would hope to take some confidence from that game into this one and try and win their first match of the season.

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 20
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 15, 2023

Also Read

IPL 2023 KKR vs RCB preview: Bullish Bangalore up against Kolkata at Eden

IPL 2023 RCB vs LSG preview: Back at home, Bangalore aim to find form

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL: MI predicted XI vs RCB

IPL 2023, RCB vs LSG Highlights: Pooran shines in Lucknow's thrilling win

UPW vs DC Highlights, WPL 2023: Capitals win by 5 wkts, qualify for final

JioCinema to live-stream IPL matches at fan parks in more than 35 cities

IPL 2023, PBKS vs GT Highlights: Gill's 67 and Tewatia's wit win for Titans

IPL 2023 PBKS vs GT preview: Dhawan's Kings eye win over Titans in Mohali

IPL 2023, CSK vs RR: Rajasthan defeated CSK in last-ball finish

Rajasthan Royals Sanju Samson fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate

Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals: Pitch Report
The Bengaluru wicket is bread and butter for the batters and runs come in huge numbers here. As batting-friendly as it gets and yet bowlers can hope for some early swing as well.

RCB vs DC: Bangalore Weather Forecast
The temperature would be in the lower 30s, to begin with, and will keep on decreasing as the game progresses. Being a day game, it would not be dull at all and with increasing cloud cover, make for a pleasant cricket playing and viewing experience. There is no forecast for rain as of now.

Royal Challengers Bangalore playing combination
Wanindu Hasaranga is now available for selection hence he would make it to the playing 11 straightaway. Apart from him the playing 11 would mostly remain the same that played in the game against the Lucknow Super Giants. 

RCB predicted Playing 11
Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj

Impact Substitute options: Mahipal Lomror, Suyyash Prabhudessai, Wayne Parnell, Michael Bracewell, Akash Deep
Delhi Capitals playing combination

The Delhi Capitals have been unable to find the best-suited playing 11 for themselves so far. Mustafizur Rahman was good in the last game except for the two boundaries he conceded on the last two balls of his last over. So these would be the two overseas and David Warner would be the third one. Either one, between Fizz and Nortje, could also be substituted with a better player which should be Phil Salt or Mitch Marsh according to the requirement and availability.  
DC predicted Playing 11

David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Mitchell Marsh, Phil Salt, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel (wk), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar
Impact Substitute options: Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Rovman Powell, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sarfaraz Khan

RCB vs DC, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. 
Topics : Indian Premier League | Royal Challengers Bangalore | Delhi Capitals | Faf du Plessis | David Willey | David Warner | Bengaluru

First Published: Apr 15 2023 | 12:04 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Denmark's energy consumption down in 2022 as renewables gain ground

Denmark Flag
2 min read

Best of BS Opinion: Reforming rating agencies, monsoon variables, and more

Illustration
1 min read
Premium

Sequential gains in Q4, improving earnings trajectory for Divi's Labs

Divi’s Laboratories
3 min read

Global sovereign debt roundtable for improving info sharing on debt rejig

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
2 min read

'Fake' encounters are staged in UP: Akhilesh after killing of Atiq's son

Akhilesh Yadav
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023 Final: Mumbai crowned inaugural champions

Image
2 min read

It feels like a dream: MI captain Harmanpreet after winning WPL title

Image
3 min read

BCCI annual contracts: Jadeja promoted to A+ category; joins Rohit, Kohli

Image
2 min read

South Africa chase record target in T20Is, level series 1-1 against WI

Image
3 min read

Women Premier League 2023: Mumbai Indians lifts inaugural WPL trophy

Image
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon