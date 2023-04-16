close

IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback

Mumbai Indians would be looking to get back to wins when they face the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede in the day game

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians during match 5 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 2nd April 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS

N. Tilak Varma of Mumbai Indians during match 5 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Mumbai Indians held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 2nd April 2023 Photo by: Ron Gaunt / SPORTZPICS

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
Mumbai Indians are back at the Wankhede and this time with a victory on their side. After winning a last-ball thriller against the Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai side looked confident as their main spinner Piyush Chawla looked amazing with his googlies and leg breaks. 
Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, were hammered by Harry Brook in their last game. Even a Rinku Singh's fifty wasn’t able to save them. They would be looking to bounce back and get a victory behind their back. Will they be able to do that in Mumbai is yet to be seen. 

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Details
Match Number- 22
Series- Indian Premier League 2023
Date: Thursday, April 16, 2023

Time: 03:30 PM IST
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Pitch Report
The pitch at the Wankhede has been notorious for producing close encounters in the day games. It offers some turn and bounce to the spinners and the pacers some early swing. The batters, however, can trust the bounce and go for on the rise shots. 

MI vs KKR, Mumbai Weather Forecast
The humidity will be around 42 per cent, which is lower than expected in Mumbai and the temperature will be in the low 30s. This is the best that the city can provide under the current climate. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first and put on a big total to defend in the second innings. 

Mumbai Indians playing combination
The Mumbai team would not look to alter the playing 11 that won them their first game of the season. However, they would hope that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would come back in form. If fit, Jofra Archer would make it into the playing 11 in place of Riley Meredith. Jason Behrendorff could be impact substituted with Dewald Brevis and vice versa, depending on whether the Mumbai side bats first or bowls. 

MI predicted playing 11
Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla

Impact Substitute options: Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh,
Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination

The Knight Riders can replace Lockie Ferguson as he has not been able to deliver the way the Knight Riders wanted him to. Tim Southee can replace him in the playing 11. Suyash Sharma would be used impact substitute as always alongside Venkatesh Iyer. 
KKR predicted playing 11

Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy
Impact Substitute options: Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Jason Roy, Litton Das

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Live Streaming and Broadcast
The match between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app across ios and Android platforms on phones, tablets, smart TVs and laptops. The same can also be viewed on the TV channels at Star Sports.
Topics : Rohit Sharma | Indian Premier League | Mumbai Indians | Kolkata Knight Riders | Wankhede Stadium | Mumbai

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

