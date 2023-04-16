IPL 2023 MI vs KKR preview: Mumbai eye second win, Kolkata aim for comeback



Kolkata Knight Riders, on the other hand, were hammered by Harry Brook in their last game. Even a Rinku Singh's fifty wasn’t able to save them. They would be looking to bounce back and get a victory behind their back. Will they be able to do that in Mumbai is yet to be seen. Mumbai Indians are back at the Wankhede and this time with a victory on their side. After winning a last-ball thriller against the Delhi Capitals, the Mumbai side looked confident as their main spinner Piyush Chawla looked amazing with his googlies and leg breaks.

MI vs KKR, IPL 2023 Match Details

Match Number- 22

Date: Thursday, April 16, 2023 Series- Indian Premier League 2023

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Time: 03:30 PM IST

Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Wankhede has been notorious for producing close encounters in the day games. It offers some turn and bounce to the spinners and the pacers some early swing. The batters, however, can trust the bounce and go for on the rise shots.

MI vs KKR, Mumbai Weather Forecast

The humidity will be around 42 per cent, which is lower than expected in Mumbai and the temperature will be in the low 30s. This is the best that the city can provide under the current climate. Therefore, the captain winning the toss would like to bat first and put on a big total to defend in the second innings.

Mumbai Indians playing combination

The Mumbai team would not look to alter the playing 11 that won them their first game of the season. However, they would hope that Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan would come back in form. If fit, Jofra Archer would make it into the playing 11 in place of Riley Meredith. Jason Behrendorff could be impact substituted with Dewald Brevis and vice versa, depending on whether the Mumbai side bats first or bowls.

MI predicted playing 11

Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Cameron Green, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla

Impact Substitute options: Jason Behrendorff, Sandeep Warrier, Vishnu Vinod, Ramandeep Singh,

Kolkata Knight Riders playing combination



KKR predicted playing 11 The Knight Riders can replace Lockie Ferguson as he has not been able to deliver the way the Knight Riders wanted him to. Tim Southee can replace him in the playing 11. Suyash Sharma would be used impact substitute as always alongside Venkatesh Iyer.



Impact Substitute options: Lockie Ferguson, Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, Jason Roy, Litton Das Jason Roy, N Jagadeesan (WK), Nitish Rana (c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Suyash Sharma, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy