Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 04:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

Shanto steps down as BAN's Test captain after 0-1 series loss to Sri Lanka

Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 matches, winning four. His captaincy began with a memorable win over New Zealand in Sylhet and included a rare Test series whitewash in Pakistan

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Najmul Hossain Shanto (PIC: X)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Following Bangladesh’s innings-and-78-run loss to Sri Lanka in Colombo, Najmul Hossain Shanto stepped down as Test captain, marking another shift in the team’s leadership structure. The decision came on the heels of a 1-0 series defeat in the ongoing World Test Championship 2025–27 cycle, where Bangladesh failed to capitalise after a drawn opening Test. Heading into Colombo with the opportunity to secure vital points, the Tigers crumbled under pressure—particularly with the bat—and suffered a crushing loss. In the aftermath, Shanto announced he would no longer lead the red-ball team, citing the move as necessary for the team’s progress. 
 

Shanto reveals his reason

Shanto clarified that the choice to step away was not made out of emotion or frustration. According to him, having three different captains across formats creates inconsistency, and a more unified approach could benefit the national side. He said the decision had already been conveyed to the BCB’s cricket operations department and emphasised that he did not want his actions interpreted as a reaction to recent decisions around ODI captaincy. Earlier this year, he was removed as ODI skipper in favour of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, despite previously expressing interest in continuing.

Shanto’s record as Bangladesh Test captain

During his tenure as Test captain, Shanto led Bangladesh in 14 matches, winning four. His captaincy began with a memorable win over New Zealand in Sylhet and included a rare Test series whitewash in Pakistan. He also etched his name in the record books as the first Bangladesh skipper to score twin centuries in a Test against Sri Lanka. Though his personal form was respectable—averaging 36.24—results didn’t always go Bangladesh’s way.

What’s next for Bangladesh?

With no Test series scheduled until October against Ireland, Bangladesh have time to name a new red-ball captain. Currently, Litton Das leads in T20Is, while Mehidy Hasan Miraz oversees the ODI squad. Shanto’s decision now opens the door for a potential long-term restructure of Bangladesh’s leadership across formats.
 

More From This Section

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20 Playing 11

ENG-W vs IND-W 1st T20: Playing 11, live match time (IST), live streaming

Jofra Archer

Why Archer's addition in ENG's playing 11 could prove troublesome for IND?

IND U19 vs ENG U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi stars as IND beat ENG to go 1-0 up in U19-T20 series

Seattle Orcas vs MI New York Playing 11

MLC 2025: Seattle vs New York playing 11, live toss time, streaming

Jon Lewis

Jon Lewis exits as head coach of UP Warriorz ahead of WPL 2026 reshuffle

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Bangladesh cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 4:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon