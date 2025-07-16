Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

According to Madan Lal, Kohli's Test retirement didn't signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision

Virat Kohli and Madan Lal (L-R)

Virat Kohli and Madan Lal (L-R)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a touching message that has reignited hopes among Indian cricket fans, 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has voiced his heartfelt wish to see Virat Kohli return to the Test arena. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, left a void in the format he once dominated with unmatched intensity and passion. But for Madan Lal — and many fans across the country — the story of Kohli’s Test career may still have a few chapters left. 
 
The former all-rounder, while speaking on the popular show CricketPredicta, said Kohli’s energy and hunger for the game are far from exhausted. He believes a comeback would not only be welcomed but also celebrated. His emotional appeal has sparked a wave of optimism online, with many echoing his desire to see the modern-day legend in whites again. 
 

"Kohli still has a lot to offer"

According to Madan Lal, Kohli’s Test retirement didn’t signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision — perhaps a breather rather than a full stop. Lal noted that Kohli’s intensity, commitment and fitness are still of the highest standard. He expressed that even if the star batter doesn’t return immediately, a comeback in a future series would make a big difference to Indian cricket.

Also Read

Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Mohd Siraj

Rohit, Kohli and now Siraj: Top three heartbreaking India cricket moments

Virat Kohli

Does Virat Kohli dye his beard? Here's what he said at Yuvraj's fundraiser

Virat Kohli

It's time to relax when you're dyeing your beard every 4 days: Kohli

Kohli and Beckham at Wimbledon 2025

Kohli to Beckham: List of sportspersons, celebrities who attended Wimbledon

Virat Kohli at Wimbledon

Tennis players handle pressure that's comparable to IND-PAK games: Kohli

 
He added that the presence of a player like Kohli in the dressing room is invaluable, not just for the performances but also for the motivation he provides to younger teammates.

A cricketing voice that matters

Madan Lal isn’t just any former cricketer. With over 100 international appearances and a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup win, his words carry weight. Over his long domestic and international career, he built a reputation for grit and resilience — traits he believes Kohli embodies even today.

Kohli’s “imposed” retirement?

CricketPredicta host and noted cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra also chimed in, saying that Kohli’s retirement was “imposed, not due to decline.” Kalra believes Kohli remains one of the fittest and fiercest competitors and suggested that very few walk away when still at the top of their game — hinting that the door isn’t fully closed.

More From This Section

South Africa vs New Zealand T20I live scorecard

NZ vs SA LIVE SCORE, Tri-nation T20 series: Live toss to take place at 4 PM IST

Joe Root

Joe Root reclaims top spot in ICC Test rankings; Bumrah, Jadeja rise too

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 Playing 11

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh 3rd T20 playing 11, live match time and streaming

ICC headquarters

ICC AGM 2025 to discuss two-tier Test format, T20 expansion, membership

England cricket team during third Test at Lord's

England penalised by ICC, drop places in WTC 2025-27 points table

Topics : Virat Kohli India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon