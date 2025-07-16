Should Kohli come out of Test retirement? What ex-India cricketer said

In a touching message that has reignited hopes among Indian cricket fans, 1983 World Cup hero Madan Lal has voiced his heartfelt wish to see Virat Kohli return to the Test arena. Kohli, who recently announced his retirement from red-ball cricket, left a void in the format he once dominated with unmatched intensity and passion. But for Madan Lal — and many fans across the country — the story of Kohli’s Test career may still have a few chapters left.
The former all-rounder, while speaking on the popular show CricketPredicta, said Kohli’s energy and hunger for the game are far from exhausted. He believes a comeback would not only be welcomed but also celebrated. His emotional appeal has sparked a wave of optimism online, with many echoing his desire to see the modern-day legend in whites again.
"Kohli still has a lot to offer"
According to Madan Lal, Kohli’s Test retirement didn’t signal a decline in his game. Instead, he felt it was more of a personal decision — perhaps a breather rather than a full stop. Lal noted that Kohli’s intensity, commitment and fitness are still of the highest standard. He expressed that even if the star batter doesn’t return immediately, a comeback in a future series would make a big difference to Indian cricket.
He added that the presence of a player like Kohli in the dressing room is invaluable, not just for the performances but also for the motivation he provides to younger teammates.
A cricketing voice that matters
Madan Lal isn’t just any former cricketer. With over 100 international appearances and a key role in India’s 1983 World Cup win, his words carry weight. Over his long domestic and international career, he built a reputation for grit and resilience — traits he believes Kohli embodies even today.
Kohli’s “imposed” retirement?
CricketPredicta host and noted cricket scholar Sunil Yash Kalra also chimed in, saying that Kohli’s retirement was “imposed, not due to decline.” Kalra believes Kohli remains one of the fittest and fiercest competitors and suggested that very few walk away when still at the top of their game — hinting that the door isn’t fully closed.