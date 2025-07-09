Whenever a discussion about the most loved Grand Slams of tennis arises, one tournament that far surpasses the popularity of all is the iconic Wimbledon. In the 138 years of its history, Wimbledon has witnessed numerous iconic moments on the courts, but there is no denying that the stature of crowd the event pulls can also be described as part of its popularity and success. Every year, many celebrities, including members of royal families, famous sportspersons, celebrities and artists, have marked their presence at Wimbledon, making the matches on the grass court even more iconic.
The ongoing Wimbledon 2025 has also been following the same pursuit, with no scarcity of big and famous names in attendance. Whether by invitation to the Royal Box from the organisers or on their own accord, the 138th edition of Wimbledon has witnessed many big names in the attendance. But what are some of the most famous names to grace the audience section at Wimbledon 2025? Take a look.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma
Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and his wife, Bollywood superstar Anushka Sharma, were definitely among the biggest names who attended Wimbledon 2025. They were spotted watching the 24-time champion Novak Djokovic in action from the Royal Box seating area.
Sachin Tendulkar
Kohli was not the only Indian cricketer who enjoyed Wimbledon 2025 action from the Royal Box. Indian cricket legend and probably one of the biggest names in the cricketing world, if not the biggest, Sachin Tendulkar was also invited to watch the event from the Royal Box.
David Beckham
Football legend David Beckham was seen in the Royal Box, maintaining his tradition of attending Wimbledon. Known for his impeccable style, Beckham's presence added a touch of elegance to the event.
Also Read
Joe Root and James Anderson
England cricket stalwarts Joe Root and James Anderson were captured returning to their seats in the Royal Box during a match between Jannik Sinner and Grigor Dimitrov. Their timing coincided with the resumption of play, leading to a light-hearted moment that was caught on camera.
Deepak Chahar and his wife
Indian cricketer Deepak Chahar and his wife Jaya Chahar were spotted enjoying the vibrant atmosphere at Wimbledon 2025. The couple appeared in high spirits, with a heartwarming exchange caught on camera. When Deepak asked Jaya about her experience, she replied, “Very happy because I convinced you for it and I love the vibe,” capturing the joy of their outing in London.
Rishabh Pant
Currently part of India’s squad for the ongoing five-Test series against England, Rishabh Pant was spotted attending a Wimbledon match. The star wicketkeeper-batter turned heads with his sharp look, wearing a striped suit paired with a tie.
List of some big names in attendance during Wimbledon 2025
|Category
|Name
|Royalty
|Her Majesty The Queen
|Royalty
|Annabel Elliot
|Royalty
|Lady Sarah Chatto
|Royalty
|Daniel Chatto
|Royalty
|HRH The Duchess of Gloucester
|Royalty
|Prince Michael of Kent
|Royalty
|Michael Middleton
|Royalty
|Carole Middleton
|Royalty
|The Earl of St Andrews
|Royalty
|The Countess of St Andrews
|Royalty
|King Frederik X of Denmark
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Roger Federer
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Mirka Federer
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Maria Sharapova
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Ann Jones
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Mark Cox
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Conchita Martinez
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Rod Laver
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Daniela Hantuchova
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Olga Morozova
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Peter Fleming
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Paul Haarhuis
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Mark Philippoussis
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Jonas Bjorkman
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Mark Woodforde
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Roger Taylor
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Leon Smith
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Tony Godsick
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Massimo Calvelli
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Elizabeth Minogue
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Lew Sherr
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Micky Lawler
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|David Haggerty
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Ross Hutchins
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Laura Canfield
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Alan Mills’s children
|Tennis Legends & Officials
|Kitty Godfree’s family
|Music Stars & Composers
|Dave Grohl
|Music Stars & Composers
|Jordyn Grohl
|Music Stars & Composers
|Simon Le Bon
|Music Stars & Composers
|James Righton
|Music Stars & Composers
|Keira Knightley
|Music Stars & Composers
|Elaine Paige
|Music Stars & Composers
|Feargal Sharkey
|Music Stars & Composers
|Katherine Jenkins
|Music Stars & Composers
|Hannah Stone
|Music Stars & Composers
|Sir Bryn Terfel
|Music Stars & Composers
|Emeli Sandé
|Music Stars & Composers
|Yoana Karemova
|Music Stars & Composers
|Bjorn Ulvaeus
|Music Stars & Composers
|Rick Stein
|Music Stars & Composers
|Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber
|Music Stars & Composers
|Emily Eavis
|Music Stars & Composers
|Jamie Cullum
|Music Stars & Composers
|Professor Dr Shirley Thompson
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Sir Ian McKellen
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Sir Mark Rylance
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Richard E. Grant
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Jemima Khan
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Sir David Suchet
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Salma Hayek
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Dustin Hoffman
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Lisa Hoffman
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Niamh Cusack
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Finbar Lynch
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Calam Lynch
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Zadie Smith
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Nick Laird
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Baroness Floella Benjamin
|Actors, Writers & Artists
|Alexander Armstrong
|Media & Journalists
|Jeremy Bowen
|Media & Journalists
|Katty Kay
|Media & Journalists
|Robert Peston
|Media & Journalists
|Alastair Campbell
|Media & Journalists
|Lucy Dickson
|Media & Journalists
|Octavia Greig
|Media & Journalists
|Geordie Greig
|Media & Journalists
|Lord King of Lothbury
|Media & Journalists
|Timothy Harford
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|David Beckham
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Sir Gareth Edwards
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Lady Maureen Edwards
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Alun Wyn Jones
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Lawrence Dallaglio
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Leah Williamson
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Roy Hodgson
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Pep Guardiola
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Vinai Venkatesham
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Sir Clive Woodward
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Richard Thompson
|Football, Rugby & Club Executives
|Bruce Carnegie-Brown
|Cricketers
|Joe Root
|Cricketers
|Ben Stokes
|Cricketers
|Jos Buttler
|Cricketers
|Chris Cowdrey
|Cricketers
|Pat Cummins
|Cricketers
|Mark Nicholas
|Cricketers
|Phil Tufnell
|Cricketers
|Sir James Anderson
|Cricketers
|David Gower