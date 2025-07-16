Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ICC AGM 2025 to discuss two-tier Test format, T20 expansion, membership

The return of cricket to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles has further fueled efforts to engage emerging cricketing nations and increase the sport's global visibility.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 2:41 PM IST

While no changes are expected for the 50-over Cricket World Cup, the ICC is considering expanding the T20 World Cup beyond its current 20-team format. Although a final decision is unlikely to be made during this AGM, there is growing support for increasing the number of participating nations to 24 in future editions.
 
Currently, 20 teams are competing in the T20 World Cup, following an expansion that was introduced last year. This structure is confirmed to continue through at least the 2026 edition. The inclusion of teams like Italy, who have qualified for the 2026 tournament co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, is seen as a promising sign of cricket’s spread into new regions.
 
 
The return of cricket to the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles has further fueled efforts to engage emerging cricketing nations and increase the sport's global visibility. 
 
ICC Membership Changes and Financial Review 

In terms of ICC membership, Zambia is expected to be reinstated as an Associate Member, marking its return after a suspension in 2019 for failing to meet ICC governance standards. Additionally, East Timor is poised to join the ICC family as a new Associate Member for the first time.
 
On the administrative front, the ICC is also expected to receive the final report on the financial inquiry related to the 2024 T20 World Cup, which was co-hosted by the United States and West Indies. Reports suggest that budget overruns and mismanagement during the event contributed to the resignation of former CEO Geoff Allardice in January 2025.
 
As the ICC looks to broaden the sport’s appeal and ensure robust governance, this year’s AGM could shape the next era of global cricket, from Test match restructuring to growing the game's footprint in non-traditional regions.

