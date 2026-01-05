Shreyas Iyer replaces Shardul Thakur as Mumbai skipper for rest of VHT 2025

Mumbai have handed the captaincy reins to Shreyas Iyer for the remaining league fixtures of the 2025–26 Vijay Hazare Trophy following an untimely injury to all-rounder Shardul Thakur. The 31-year-old right-hander, returning from a serious spleen injury sustained during India’s recent tour of Australia, will lead the side against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and Punjab on January 8 in Jaipur. With Mumbai well placed in Group C and eyeing a knockout berth, Iyer’s return not only bolsters their leadership but also offers him a chance to sharpen his form ahead of India’s home ODI series against New Zealand later this month.
Leadership change amid injury setback
Shardul Thakur, who captained Mumbai through the initial phase of the tournament, was forced out due to injury, compelling the team management to look for an experienced replacement. The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) confirmed that Shreyas was the ideal candidate to take over, citing his leadership background and calm presence in pressure situations. The association expressed confidence in his ability to guide a well-balanced squad that has already registered four wins in five matches this season.
Return from a serious injury
The selection marks an important step in Shreyas Iyer’s recovery journey. The middle-order batter suffered a spleen laceration while attempting a catch in Australia on October 25, which required hospital treatment for internal bleeding. He subsequently missed the entire South Africa series at home. Having completed his rehabilitation, Iyer participated in an internal practice game on January 2, where he reportedly displayed no signs of discomfort during or after the session. His participation in the Vijay Hazare Trophy is seen as a key component of his fitness comeback.
Eyes on New Zealand ODIs
Shreyas has already been named in India’s ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand starting January 11, though his inclusion remains subject to clearance from the Centre of Excellence (CoE). The stint with Mumbai provides him with competitive match practice under realistic conditions before rejoining the national setup.
For Mumbai, Iyer’s availability in the knockout stage may hinge on India’s final call. Should he regain full fitness and join the national camp, the domestic side may need another interim leader to continue their campaign.