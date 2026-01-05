Root equals Ponting's 100 record; moves closer to Sachin in top scorer list

Former England captain and one of the modern day’s best batters, Joe Root, overall had a rough visit to Australia for the Ashes 2025-26, and he failed to perform consistently with the bat, resulting in the hosts retaining the coveted Ashes urn one more time. However, Root will not consider the Ashes summer a complete failure as he scored not once but two centuries in the series. Root, who earlier struck his 40th Test century during the second Test to end his red-ball ton drought in Australia, once again came up with his best in the final Test in Sydney and scored a majestic 160 off 242 balls to bring up his 41st Test century.
With this ton, Root is now joint third on the list of most hundreds in Test cricket with Australia's Ricky Ponting, who also has 41 triple-digit scores in Test cricket to his name. South Africa's Jacques Kallis with 45 Test tons and India’s Sachin Tendulkar with 51 Test tons are the only two batters ahead of Root in this list now.
Batters with most centuries in Test cricket:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Hundreds
|1
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|1989–2013
|200
|329
|51
|2
|Jacques Kallis
|ICC/SA
|1995–2013
|166
|280
|45
|3
|Joe Root
|England
|2012–2026*
|163*
|297
|41
|4
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|1995–2012
|168
|287
|41
|5
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|2000–2015
|134
|233
|38
|6
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|2010–2026*
|123*
|218
|36
|7
|Younis Khan
|Pakistan
|2000–2017
|118
|213
|34
|8
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India
|1971–1987
|125
|214
|34
|9
|Brian Lara
|ICC/WI
|1990–2006
|131
|232
|34
|10
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|1997–2014
|149
|252
|34
|11
|Rahul Dravid
|ICC/India
|1996–2012
|164
|286
|36
|12
|Kane Williamson
|New Zealand
|2010–2025
|108
|192
|33
|13
|Alastair Cook
|England
|2006–2018
|161
|291
|33
|14
|SR Waugh
|Australia
|1985–2004
|168
|260
|32
|15
|Matthew Hayden
|Australia
|1994–2009
|103
|184
|30
Root moves closer to Sachin’s all-time record
Joe Root’s 160 against Australia in Sydney has now taken his total run count in Test cricket to 13,937, which puts him just 1,984 runs behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar’s record of the all-time highest run scorer in Test cricket. Notably, Sachin has 15,921 runs to his name in red-ball cricket in 200 matches.
Top all-time highest run scorers in Test cricket:
|Player
|Country
|Matches
|Innings
|Runs
|HS
|100s
|50s
|Sachin Tendulkar
|India
|200
|329
|15921
|248*
|51
|68
|Joe Root
|England
|163*
|297
|13937
|262
|41
|66
|Ricky Ponting
|Australia
|168
|287
|13378
|257
|41
|62
|Jacques Kallis
|South Africa
|166
|280
|13289
|224
|45
|58
|Rahul Dravid
|India
|164
|286
|13288
|270
|36
|63
|Alastair Cook
|England
|161
|291
|12472
|294
|33
|57
|Kumar Sangakkara
|Sri Lanka
|134
|233
|12400
|319
|38
|52
|Brian Lara
|West Indies
|131
|232
|11953
|400*
|34
|48
|Shivnarine Chanderpaul
|West Indies
|164
|280
|11867
|203*
|30
|66
|Mahela Jayawardene
|Sri Lanka
|149
|252
|11814
|374
|34
|50
|Allan Border
|Australia
|156
|265
|11174
|205
|27
|63
|Steve Waugh
|Australia
|168
|260
|10927
|200
|32
|50
|Steve Smith
|Australia
|123*
|218
|10613
|239
|36
|44
|Sunil Gavaskar
|India
|125
|214
|10122
|236*
|34
|45
|Younis Khan
|Pakistan
|118
|213
|10099
|313
|34
|33