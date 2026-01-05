AUS vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

After a frustrating start to their innings, Day 2 will have England looking to build on the solid foundation laid by Joe Root (72*) and Harry Brook (78*) on Day 1 of the final Ashes Test today. The duo’s 154-run partnership helped England recover from a perilous 57-3 to finish the day on 211-3, despite interruptions from bad light and rain. With both set batsmen at the crease, England will aim to press on and set a challenging total for Australia.
Root, in particular, will look to convert his well-paced innings into a big score, while Brook, whose aggressive approach was marked by streaky shots, will seek to capitalize on his good fortune. The hosts will hope for early breakthroughs from Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, and Scott Boland, but the pitch at the SCG hasn't shown much assistance for bowlers so far.
Australia, having already retained the Ashes, will look to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities. They will also be hoping for some breakthroughs early on Day 2, with England’s tail looking vulnerable.
Off the field, security will remain heightened in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack, with a moving tribute already marking Day 1. England's target will be to regain momentum and force a competitive total. ENG 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2:
|England 1st Innings scorecard
|Player
|Runs
|Balls
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dismissal
|Zak Crawley
|16
|29
|3
|0
|55.17
|lbw b Neser
|Ben Duckett
|27
|24
|5
|0
|112.5
|c †Carey b Starc
|Jacob Bethell
|10
|23
|2
|0
|43.47
|c †Carey b Boland
|Joe Root
|72
|103
|8
|0
|69.9
|not out
|Harry Brook
|78
|92
|6
|1
|84.78
|not out
|Extras
|8
|-
|-
|-
|-
|(b 1, lb 5, nb 1, w 1)
|Total
|211/3
|45 Ov
|-
|-
|4.68
|-
|Yet to Bat:
|Ben Stokes (c)
|Jamie Smith †
|Will Jacks
|Brydon Carse
|Matthew Potts
|Josh Tongue
|Fall of wickets:
|1-35 (Ben Duckett, 6.5 ov)
|2-51 (Zak Crawley, 11.4 ov)
|3-57 (Jacob Bethell, 12.6 ov)
|England 1st Innings - Bowling
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|12
|1
|53
|1
|4.41
|0
|1
|Michael Neser
|10
|0
|36
|1
|3.6
|0
|0
|Scott Boland
|13
|0
|48
|1
|3.69
|0
|0
|Cameron Green
|8
|0
|57
|0
|7.12
|1
|0
|Beau Webster
|2
|0
|11
|0
|5.5
|0
|0
|Australia vs England 5th Test broadcasting details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels (Live Telecast)
|Streaming Platforms
|Australia
|Channel Seven, Fox Cricket (Foxtel)
|7Plus, Kayo Sports
|India
|Star Sports Network
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Pakistan
|Star Sports (via cable)
|JioCinema / Hotstar (via VPN)
|Bangladesh
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|Nepal
|Star Sports
|JioCinema / Hotstar
|UK & Ireland
|TNT Sports
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow.tv
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Hotstar Canada / Willow.tv
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|SuperSport App
|Kenya
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|UAE
|CricLife, eLife
|Switch TV, StarzPlay, Cricbuzz
|Saudi Arabia
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Qatar
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
|Singapore
|Hub Sports
|StarHub TV+, Cricbuzz
|Malaysia
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Indonesia
|Local sports channels
|Cricbuzz
|Hong Kong
|PCCW / Now TV
|Now Player
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|Europe (Major countries)
|Varies by country
|Discovery+
|Fiji & Pacific Islands
|Sky Pacific
|Sky Go
|Japan
|No dedicated TV channel
|ICC.tv (if available)
|Germany
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Italy
|No dedicated TV channel
|Discovery+
|Middle East (General)
|CricLife
|StarzPlay
Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details
What will be the venue for Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26?
The Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.
What time will the first ball of Day 2 of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 be bowled?
The first ball of Day 2 of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 5 am IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
The live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
The live streaming of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.