AUS vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

AUS vs ENG 5th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 action today?

Root, in particular, will look to convert his well-paced innings into a big score, while Brook, whose aggressive approach was marked by streaky shots, will seek to capitalize on his good fortune.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Jan 05 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

After a frustrating start to their innings, Day 2 will have England looking to build on the solid foundation laid by Joe Root (72*) and Harry Brook (78*) on Day 1 of the final Ashes Test today. The duo’s 154-run partnership helped England recover from a perilous 57-3 to finish the day on 211-3, despite interruptions from bad light and rain. With both set batsmen at the crease, England will aim to press on and set a challenging total for Australia.
 
Root, in particular, will look to convert his well-paced innings into a big score, while Brook, whose aggressive approach was marked by streaky shots, will seek to capitalize on his good fortune. The hosts will hope for early breakthroughs from Mitchell Starc, Michael Neser, and Scott Boland, but the pitch at the SCG hasn't shown much assistance for bowlers so far.
 
 
Australia, having already retained the Ashes, will look to stay patient and make the most of any opportunities. They will also be hoping for some breakthroughs early on Day 2, with England’s tail looking vulnerable.
 
Off the field, security will remain heightened in the wake of the Bondi Beach attack, with a moving tribute already marking Day 1. England's target will be to regain momentum and force a competitive total.  ENG 1st innings scorecard ahead of Day 2: 
England 1st Innings scorecard
Player Runs Balls 4s 6s SR Dismissal  
Zak Crawley 16 29 3 0 55.17 lbw b Neser  
Ben Duckett 27 24 5 0 112.5 c †Carey b Starc  
Jacob Bethell 10 23 2 0 43.47 c †Carey b Boland  
Joe Root 72 103 8 0 69.9 not out  
Harry Brook 78 92 6 1 84.78 not out  
Extras 8 - - - - (b 1, lb 5, nb 1, w 1)  
Total 211/3 45 Ov - - 4.68 -  
Yet to Bat:
Ben Stokes (c)
Jamie Smith †
Will Jacks
Brydon Carse
Matthew Potts
Josh Tongue
Fall of wickets:
1-35 (Ben Duckett, 6.5 ov)
2-51 (Zak Crawley, 11.4 ov)
3-57 (Jacob Bethell, 12.6 ov)
 
England 1st Innings - Bowling
Bowler O M R W ECON WD NB
Mitchell Starc 12 1 53 1 4.41 0 1
Michael Neser 10 0 36 1 3.6 0 0
Scott Boland 13 0 48 1 3.69 0 0
Cameron Green 8 0 57 0 7.12 1 0
Beau Webster 2 0 11 0 5.5 0 0
 
 
Australia vs England 5th Test broadcasting details
Country / Region TV Channels (Live Telecast) Streaming Platforms
Australia Channel Seven, Fox Cricket (Foxtel) 7Plus, Kayo Sports
India Star Sports Network JioCinema / Hotstar
Pakistan Star Sports (via cable) JioCinema / Hotstar (via VPN)
Bangladesh Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
Sri Lanka Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
Nepal Star Sports JioCinema / Hotstar
UK & Ireland TNT Sports Discovery+
United States Willow TV Willow.tv
Canada Willow Canada Hotstar Canada / Willow.tv
New Zealand Sky Sport NZ Sky Sport Now
South Africa SuperSport Cricket SuperSport App
Kenya SuperSport SuperSport App
UAE CricLife, eLife Switch TV, StarzPlay, Cricbuzz
Saudi Arabia CricLife StarzPlay
Qatar CricLife StarzPlay
Singapore Hub Sports StarHub TV+, Cricbuzz
Malaysia Astro Cricket Astro Go
Indonesia Local sports channels Cricbuzz
Hong Kong PCCW / Now TV Now Player
Caribbean ESPN Caribbean ESPN Play
Europe (Major countries) Varies by country Discovery+
Fiji & Pacific Islands Sky Pacific Sky Go
Japan No dedicated TV channel ICC.tv (if available)
Germany No dedicated TV channel Discovery+
Italy No dedicated TV channel Discovery+
Middle East (General) CricLife StarzPlay

  Australia vs England 5th Ashes Test: Live streaming and telecast details  
What will be the venue for Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26?
 
The Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be played at Sydney Cricket Ground.
 
What time will the first ball of Day 2 of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 be bowled?
 
The first ball of Day 2 of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be bowled at 5 am IST.
 
Where to watch live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live telecast of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 in India?
 
The live streaming of the Australia vs England 5th Test in Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

Cricket News Australia vs England Ashes Test

First Published: Jan 05 2026 | 7:59 AM IST

