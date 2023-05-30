close

Simplicity at its best: Fans laud Dhoni for standing behind as teammates

After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the record-equalling fifth IPL title, skipper MS Dhoni was seen standing behind while his teammates were celebrating with the trophy

IANS New Delhi
Rishabh Pant, MS Dhoni, CSK, DC

1 min read Last Updated : May 30 2023 | 2:06 PM IST
After the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) clinched the record-equalling fifth IPL title, skipper MS Dhoni was seen standing behind while his teammates were celebrating with the trophy.

 

 

Fans have witnessed this scenario countless times over the years, where Dhoni was observed standing behind while the rest of the players reveled in celebration.

 

While collecting the trophy, Dhoni called Ambati Rayudu and Jadeja as the three of them shared the space with BCCI president Roger Binny and secretary Jay Shah.

Fans were quick to react to Dhoni's simplicity.

 

"This picture defines MS Dhoni," a user wrote. Another tweet read, "The Mentor in the Background"

 

"Simplicity at its best," a fan said.

 

--IANS

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : MS Dhoni IPL Cricket

First Published: May 30 2023 | 2:06 PM IST

