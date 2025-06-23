Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer

'Some said I will be finished...' - Bumrah takes dig at critics after fifer

According to Jasprit Bumrah, the wicket is favorable for batting at this stage of the match.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has silenced critics yet again with another stellar performance, claiming his 14th five-wicket haul in Test cricket. Known for his unconventional and injury-prone bowling action, many had doubted his longevity when he first burst onto the scene. Predictions ranged from an eight to ten-month career, yet nearly a decade later, Bumrah continues to dominate at the highest level.
 
Speaking after his recent performance, Bumrah reflected on his journey and the resilience that has kept him going. “Over the years, people have said a lot, some predicted I would last only a few months. But here I am, nearly 10 years into international cricket and over a decade in the IPL,” he said. “Even now, after every injury, they say I’m done. Let them say what they want. I stay focused on my game. As long as the Almighty permits, I’ll keep playing.” 
 
 
Bumrah emphasized the importance of self-belief and preparation in his career. “I put in the hard work and leave the rest to God. I don't get distracted by what’s written or said. People writing headlines using my name is not something I can control, nor does it affect me,” he added.
 
Addressing the media after taking 5 for 83 in England’s first innings, Bumrah also spoke about the pitch conditions. According to him, the wicket is favorable for batting at this stage of the match. “It’s a good surface to bat on for now. There’s a bit of uneven pace, but nothing alarming. The new ball does swing, which is typical in Test cricket. We’re aiming to post a strong total and build a solid lead,” he explained.
 
Unfazed by criticism and driven by faith and discipline, Bumrah remains a cornerstone of India’s bowling attack. His journey stands as a testament to perseverance, mental toughness, and the power of belief in overcoming obstacles.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

