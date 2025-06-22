Who is the highest wicket-taker in the India vs England Tests since 1932?

The India vs England Test rivalry is one of cricket’s oldest and most storied battles, dating back to 1932. Over the decades, it has seen many iconic performances with the ball, from legendary spinners weaving magic on turning tracks to fast bowlers delivering fiery spells in swinging conditions. As the two teams clash once again for the newly inaugurated Anderson–Tendulkar Trophy, it’s the perfect moment to look back at the top wicket-takers in this historic fixture. These bowlers have not only dominated across different eras but have also played pivotal roles in shaping the outcomes of series both in India and England. Here’s a look at the most prolific wicket-takers in India–England Test history, spanning generations of match-winning spells.
|Most wickets in India vs England Test series
|Rank
|Player
|Country
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|Balls
|Overs
|Mdns
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|10w
|1
|JM Anderson
|ENG
|2006–2024
|39
|73
|8318
|1386.2
|375
|3796
|149
|5/20
|25.47
|2.73
|55.82
|7
|6
|-
|2
|R Ashwin
|IND
|2012–2024
|24
|45
|6383
|1063.5
|171
|3161
|114
|6/55
|27.72
|2.97
|55.99
|3
|8
|1
|3
|BS Chandrasekhar
|IND
|1964–1979
|23
|38
|6199
|1033.1
|249
|2591
|95
|8/79
|27.27
|2.5
|65.25
|3
|8
|-
|4
|A Kumble
|IND
|1990–2007
|19
|36
|6434
|1072.2
|258
|2815
|92
|7/115
|30.59
|2.62
|69.93
|4
|4
|1
|5
|BS Bedi
|IND
|1967–1979
|22
|36
|7173
|1195.3
|373
|2539
|85
|6/71
|29.87
|2.12
|84.38
|5
|4
|-
|6
|N Kapil Dev
|IND
|1979–1993
|27
|48
|6343
|1057.1
|227
|3174
|85
|6/91
|37.34
|3
|74.62
|2
|4
|-
|7
|SCJ Broad
|ENG
|2008–2022
|24
|43
|4374
|729
|188
|2110
|74
|6/25
|28.51
|2.89
|59.1
|4
|2
|-
|8
|RA Jadeja
|IND
|2012–2024
|20
|37
|5300
|883.2
|183
|2280
|70
|7/48
|32.57
|2.58
|75.71
|3
|2
|1
|9
|I Sharma
|IND
|2008–2021
|23
|37
|4302
|717
|147
|2171
|67
|7/74
|32.4
|3.02
|64.2
|2
|2
|-
|10
|RGD Willis
|ENG
|1974–1982
|17
|30
|2941
|490.1
|96
|1441
|62
|6/53
|23.24
|2.93
|47.43
|1
|3
|-
Most wickets by Indian bowlers vs England in Tests (On English soil)
|Top 5 Indian Wicket-Takers in England (Tests)
|Rank
|Player
|Span
|Matches
|Innings
|Wickets
|Best Bowling (Innings)
|Bowling Average
|1
|Ishant Sharma
|2007–2021
|13
|22
|48
|7/74 (Lord’s 2014)
|~33.00
|2
|Kapil Dev
|1979–1990s
|13
|22
|43
|6/91
|~34.60
|3
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2018–2021
|10
|16
|40
|5/64
|23.6
|4
|Anil Kumble
|1990–2007
|11
|19
|36
|7/115
|30.59
|5
|Bishan Singh Bedi
|1967–1979
|12
|18
|35
|6/71
|29.87
1. Ishant Sharma – 48 Wickets
Ishant Sharma leads the list of Indian wicket-takers in England with 48 wickets in 22 innings. His standout moment came at Lord’s in 2014, where he delivered a fiery spell of 7/74, earning the Player of the Match. Known for exploiting English conditions with bounce and seam, Ishant has been India’s pace spearhead in numerous away tours.
2. Kapil Dev – 43 Wickets
India’s first World Cup-winning captain, Kapil Dev, was instrumental in India’s 1986 series win in England. A crafty swing bowler and a dependable all-rounder, Kapil picked up 43 wickets in 22 innings, showcasing his knack for rising to the occasion in English conditions.
3. Jasprit Bumrah – 40 Wickets
Modern pace ace Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 40 wickets in just 16 innings, including 21 wickets at an average of 22.47 on the 2021 tour and he has already bagged 3 wickets in the 1st Test this year. His lethal pace, unorthodox action, and accuracy make him a key weapon, though the management may rotate him during the current five-Test series.
4. Anil Kumble – 36 Wickets
Legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble took 36 wickets in 19 innings. His county stint with Northamptonshire sharpened his skills for English conditions. Kumble also contributed with the bat, scoring a century in the 2007 series and playing a pivotal role in India’s historic Test win at Headingley in 2002.
5. Bishan Singh Bedi – 35 Wickets
One of the finest left-arm spinners in cricket history, Bishan Singh Bedi claimed 35 wickets in 18 innings in England. A member of India’s famed spin quartet of the 1970s, Bedi’s most memorable performance came with a six-wicket haul at Lord’s, earning him a spot on the honors board.