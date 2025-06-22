Sunday, June 22, 2025 | 03:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 3 action for free?

ENG vs IND live streaming: How to watch 1st Test Day 3 action for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India here.

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 22 2025 | 3:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Day 3 of the 1st Test between England and India will see the Indian bowling attack aim to bundle out the Three Lions as quickly as possibly and prevent them from eating out their lead as centurion Ollie Pope and Harry Brook look to build on for the hosts at Headingley.
 
Jasprit Bumrah delivered a fiery spell on Day 2 of the 1st Test between India and England at Headingley, striking thrice to dismiss Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, and Joe Root, giving India a firm grip despite a resilient century from Ollie Pope. Bumrah nearly claimed a fourth wicket late in the day when Mohammed Siraj took a stunning catch to dismiss Harry Brook, but a costly overstep meant the batter got a reprieve. 
 
     
Earlier in the day, England’s bowlers mounted a strong comeback. Despite India resuming from a dominant 359/3, the visitors were bowled out for 471, losing their last seven wickets for just 42 runs. Josh Tongue and Ben Stokes led the charge, with Tongue removing the dangerous Rishabh Pant, who had earlier shared a 200-plus stand with Shubman Gill. Gill, after reaching three figures, was dismissed by Shoaib Bashir.

Also Read

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st Test: Pope, Brook bat on for ENG; Action begins at 3:30 PM

Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Bumrah is world's best, extremely hard to face - Duckett

Rishabh Pant celebration

He's got his own computer: Ravi Shastri on Rishabh Pant's batting display

Jofra Archer

Jofra Archer's first-class comeback set to strengthen England's bowling

Sourav Ganguly

ENG vs IND: Ganguly urges India to capitalize on strong start at Headingley

 
India’s top order had laid a strong foundation on Day 1, with Yashasvi Jaiswal and KL Rahul setting the tone, allowing Gill and Pant to capitalize. England now face an uphill task to close the first-innings deficit.
 
ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 broadcast details 
ENG vs IND 1st Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/)
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv
 
  How to watch England vs India 1st Test Day 3 online: Live streaming and telecast information
 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 1st Test match?
 
The match will take place at Headingley Stadium in England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 begin?
 
The ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 3 will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
 
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will be providing the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 1st Test Day 2 live in India?
 
You can live stream the match live on JioHotstar via the app and website.

More From This Section

Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli

Won't be easy for Virat and Rohit to play 2027 WC: Sourav Ganguly

Jasprit Bumrah

ENG vs IND: Jasprit Bumrah delivered when it mattered the most - Manjrekar

Headingley, Leeds

IND vs ENG 1st Test: Will rain play spoilsport on Day 3 at Headingley?

Rishabh Pant in Leeds

ENG vs IND 1st Test Day 2: Pant-Bumrah shine as India keep ENG in check

Ollie Pope

England vs India HIGHLIGHTS, 1st Test: Pope-Duckett power England to 206 for 3 at stumps on day 3

Topics : India vs England ICC World Test Championship England cricket team India cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 22 2025 | 3:06 PM IST

Explore News

Israel-Iran Conflict LIVEDelhi Weather TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentENG vs IND Live ScoreInternational Yoga Day 2025 QuotesPremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon