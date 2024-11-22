Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Sony sports to broadcast all ACC cricket tournaments from 2024 to 2031

Sony sports to broadcast all ACC cricket tournaments from 2024 to 2031

The new partnership deal between ACC and Sony Sports saw a 70 per cent increase in revenue compared to their last deal

Jay Shah during the inauguration of new NCA in Bengaluru

Jay Shah announced the new deal between ACC and Sony Sports on X. (Photo: File)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 6:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The ICC (International Cricket Council) president-elect and current chief of the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) and ACC (Asian Cricket Council), Jay Shah, on Friday evening, took to the social media platform X (formerly known as Twitter) to announce ACC's exclusive partnership with Sony Sports Networks for all ACC tournaments from 2024 to 2031.
 
As per the official post from Jay Shah on X, the new deal between ACC and Sony Sports is estimated to be 70 per cent higher than the previous cycles. Shah also stated that this new deal highlights the importance and growth of ACC tournaments globally. He expressed confidence that, with the level of experience and expertise Sony Sports Networks holds, the ACC tournaments will reach new heights in the coming years. 
 
 
  Tournaments held under the ACC banner 
The ACC, with a total of 30 member teams across all levels of cricket, organises 13 cricket tournaments in total at present. These include marquee events such as the ACC Men's and Women's Asia Cup at the senior level and the ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup at the junior level.
  Full list of tournaments under the ACC banner 
Full list of ACC tournaments
Tournament Latest edition
Men
ACC Men's Asia Cup 2023
ACC Men's Premier Cup 2024
ACC Men's Challenger Cup 2024
ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2024
Women
ACC Women's Asia Cup 2024
ACC Women's Premier Cup 2024
ACC Women's Emerging Teams Asia Cup 2023
Under-19 Men
ACC Men's Under-19 Asia Cup 2023
ACC Men's Under-19 Premier Cup 2023
Under-16 Men
ACC Men’s U16 East Zone Cup 2023
ACC Men’s U16 West Zone Cup 2023
Under 19 Women
ACC Women's Under-19 Asia Cup 2024
ACC Women's Under-19 Premier Cup 2024
 

Also Read

Jay Shah during the inauguration of new NCA in Bengaluru

New NCA in Bengaluru will officially be called BCCI Centre of Excellence

Jay Shah

Bonanza for IPL players! BCCI to shell out Rs 1.05 cr for Indian cricketer

Jay Shah

BCCI secy appointment off Apex Council agenda as Shah preps for ICC chair

Jay Shah

ACC president Jay Shah announces launch of U-19 Women's T20 Asia Cup

Jay Shah

Full list of ICC chairman and Indians at the helm of ICC in history

Topics : Jay Shah Asia Cup Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 6:30 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon