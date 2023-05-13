close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023: Good powerplay for Hyderabad, score 56/2

Indian Premier League 2023 Live Updates, SRH vs LSG: Aiden Markram won the toss and decided to bat first in the home game, which is also a must-win game for them

Image BS Web Team New Delhi
SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023. Photo: Sportzpics

SRH vs LSG Live Score, IPL 2023
...Read More

No article available in this category.

Topics : Indian Premier League Sunrisers Hyderabad Lucknow Super Giants Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Aiden Markram Krunal Pandya David Warner Shikhar Dhawan

First Published: May 13 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Karnataka stepping stone to LS polls, hope Rahul becomes PM: Siddaramaiah

Siddaramaiah
2 min read

Karnataka chose politics of development over communal politics: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot (Photo: PTI)
2 min read

Karnataka Election Results 2023: Here is how tally looks like at 3 pm

Karnataka election results
2 min read

Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar wins from Kanakapura seat

congress, karnataka elections, DK Shivakumar
1 min read

Congress party fought these elections on local issues, says Jairam Ramesh

Jairam Ramesh
1 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

When facing foreign criticism, India's defensive aggression won't help

Photo: Pixabay
4 min read

Tata Motors Q4 results: Net profit at Rs 5,407 crore, dividend declared

Tata Motors
2 min read

K'taka Results LIVE: Shop of hatred is now closed, says Rahul on Cong's win

Congress
2 min read

Retail inflation eases to 4.7% in April; March IIP falls sharply to 1.1%

Photo: Bloomberg
3 min read

Govt to spend $1.2 billion on modernising semiconductor lab in Mohali

semiconductors, Chipmakers, chips
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateKarnataka elections results 2023 LIVE

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon