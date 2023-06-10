close

Sri Lanka leave out Mathews, include Pathirana for ODI World Cup Qualifiers

Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been left out while young pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been included in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for their Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe

IANS Colombo
Chennai Super Kings celebrating win during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

Matheesha Pathirana celebrating with his Chennai Super Kings teammates during match 24 of the Tata Indian Premier League between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Chennai Super Kings held at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on the 17th April 2023 Photo: Sportzpics

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2023 | 5:41 PM IST
Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews has been left out while young pacer Matheesha Pathirana has been included in Sri Lanka's 15-man squad for their Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier, set to be held in Zimbabwe from June 18-July 9, said Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Friday.

Mathews, the former skipper, scored 12 runs from 21 balls as Sri Lanka lost to Afghanistan by six wickets in the first of the recently-concluded three-match series at Hambantota. He was subsequently dropped from the next two matches, which were won by the hosts.

Pathirana took 19 wickets in the recent season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), helping Chennai Super Kings to win their fifth title. The 20-year-old, whose slingy action resembles pace bowling great Lasith Malinga, made his ODI debut earlier this month against Afghanistan.

Apart from him, 29-year-old Dushan Hemantha, who also entered the ODI arena against Afghanistan, has been included in the squad for the qualifiers. Sri Lanka, the 1996 World Cup winners, are in Group B alongside the UAE, Oman, Ireland and Scotland.

They will play their first match of the tournament against the UAE on June 19. From the 10-team qualifying competition, the finalists will clinch the remaining two spots for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, to be played in India in October-November.

The top three from each group will progress to the Super Six stage where each team will play three matches against the sides they did not meet in the group stage. All points won in the groups will be carried over to the Super Six stage, apart from those gained against the bottom two from each group, following which the finalists will be decided and secure their ticket to the ODI World Cup in India.

Sri Lanka squad: Dasun Shanaka (captain), Kusal Mendis, Dimuth Karunaratne, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dushan Hemantha.

--IANS

nr/bsk

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Angelo Mathews Sri Lanka cricket team ICC ODI World Cup 2023

First Published: Jun 10 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

