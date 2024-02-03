Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sri Lanka reaches 80-0 at stumps on 1st day in reply to Afghanistan's 198

Dimuth Karunaratne is 42 not out, with Nishan Madushka on 36, as the hosts trail by 118 runs.

Dimuth Karunaratne

Dimuth Karunaratne. Photo: Sri Lanka cricket

AP Colombo
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 03 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka reached 80 without loss at stumps on the opening day of the only cricket test in reply Friday to Afghanistan's first--innings score of 198, which included a fighting 91 runs from Rahmat Shah.
Dimuth Karunaratne is 42 not out, with Nishan Madushka on 36, as the hosts trail by 118 runs.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Earlier, left-arm seamer Vishwa Fernando rattled the tourists with four wickets and he was well supported by spinner Prabath Jayasuriya and seamer Asitha Fernando who took three wickets each.

Check India vs England 2nd Test full scorecard

Check India vs England 2nd Test Day 2 live score and match updates here
Shah eventually missed out on his second test century after Sri Lanka captain Dhananjaya de Silva won the toss and asked Afghanistan to bat first at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
Fast bowler Asitha Fernando had early success with Ibrahim Zadran trapped lbw in the second delivery of the match.
Noor Ali Zadran and Shah added 57 runs for the second wicket before Ali Zadran (31) top-edged Vishwa Fernando for a high running catch to the bowler himself.
Shah and Hashmatullah Shahidi added 52 runs for the third wicket before Shahidi (17) was caught behind by Sadeera Samaawickrama.

 
 
 
Shah fell after adding 45 runs for the fifth wicket with Ikram Alikhil when he was caught behind off Jayasuriya. His 91 runs came off 130 deliveries and included 13 boundaries. It was Shah's fourth half-century in his eighth test.
Vishwa Fernando finished with 4-51. Asitha Fernando had 3-24 while Jayasuriya took 3-67.
It's the first test match to be played between the two nations since Afghanistan was admitted as a test-playing nation in 2018.
De Silva leads the test team for the first time after taking over from long-time captain Karunaratne.
Afghanistan handed test caps to Ali Zadran, who has played 51 one-day internationals, Zia ur Rehman, Mohammad Saleem and Naveed Zadran.

Also Read

Asia Cup 2023: Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11, toss result, streaming

AFG vs SL highlights, World Cup 2023 updates: Afghans win, move to 5th spot

PAK vs AFG Highlights, World Cup 2023: Afghanistan win by 8 wickets

Cricket World Cup, ENG vs AFG Highlights: Historic win for Afghanistan

Cricket World Cup 2023 NED vs AFG Playing 11, pitch report, live streaming

Ashwin engages in animated chat with umpire Erasmus at close on Day 1

India thrash Nepal by 132 runs to storm into U19 World Cup semifinal

IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE: Yashasvi Jaiswal eyes double ton

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: Vizag wicket is really good to bat on - Patidar

IND vs ENG 2nd Test: 'Always knew...' - Shoaib Bashir opens up on visa row

Seamer Chamika Gunasekara (0-50) made his test debut for Sri Lanka.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Afghanistan cricket team Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 03 2024 | 8:44 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayTim CookIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 1 LIVEITR Filed UpdatesByju | RaveendranBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon