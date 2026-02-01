India vs Pakistan live streaming: Where to watch today's U19 WC match?
India will be looking to confirm their semifinal spot in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 when they take the field against Pakistan today
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
The Super Six stage of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 comes to a thrilling close as five-time champions India U19 take on arch-rivals Pakistan U19 in a Group 2 showdown at the Queens Sports Club. The clash is effectively a shootout for the final semifinal spot, adding extra intensity to an already fierce rivalry.
India enter the contest with momentum on their side, having enjoyed an unbeaten run through the group stage and into the Super Six. Their healthy net run rate gives them breathing space, meaning they can afford a narrow loss and still remain in contention. Pakistan, on the other hand, face a tougher equation. After bouncing back strongly from an early defeat to England with convincing wins over Scotland, Zimbabwe and New Zealand, they must now beat India — and do so by a significant margin — to overturn the net run rate gap. Check all the live updates of the India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026 Super Six match here
With knockout qualification at stake, both sides are expected to go all out in a high-pressure encounter.
India vs Pakistan U19 World Cup 2026: Broadcast details
|ICC U19 World Cup 2026: India vs Pakistan broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channel(s)
|Live Streaming Platform
|India
|Star Sports
|Jio Hotstar
|United States
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|Myco
|Sri Lanka
|Dialog Television, TV Supreme
|Dialog ViU
|South Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport App
|United Kingdom
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Australia
|Fox Sports
|Kayo Sports
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go
|Middle East
|beIN Sports
|beIN Connect
|Europe (selected regions)
|Not available
|ICC.tv
|Rest of the World
|Not available
|ICC.tv
When will the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 take place?
The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will be played on Sunday, February 1.
What will be the venue for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026?
The India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will be played at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe.
What time will the toss for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 take place?
The toss for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will take place at 12:30 PM IST.
What time will the first ball for the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 be bowled?
The first ball of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will be bowled at 1 PM IST.
Where to watch live telecast of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live telecast of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 in India?
The live streaming of the India U19 vs Pakistan U19 Super Six match in the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2026 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.
First Published: Feb 01 2026 | 12:05 PM IST