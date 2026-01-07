Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE, 1st T20: Hosts looking to start strong; Toss at 6:30 PM IST
The stage is set for an exciting clash between Sri Lanka and Pakistan as they gear up for the first of three T20Is in Dambulla this Wednesday, January 7. Both teams are looking to fine-tune their preparations ahead of the much-anticipated T20 World Cup, which kicks off in February.
Pakistan will be looking to continue their winning momentum from the T20I tri-series in Pakistan back in November 2025, where they edged out Sri Lanka in the final despite some early hiccups. Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be eager to bounce back from their loss to Zimbabwe during that same tour and prove their mettle on home soil.
However, Pakistan's squad will be missing some big names, with key players like Babar Azam, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Mohammad Rizwan all unavailable for this series. This opens up opportunities for young talent to step up and make their mark, but it also means the team will need to dig deep in the absence of these seasoned campaigners.
Sri Lanka, bolstered by the support of their home crowd, will be looking to make the most of the situation and exploit any vulnerabilities in Pakistan's lineup. The Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium, known for its spinning tracks, could play a key role, with the surface potentially favoring Sri Lanka’s spinners.
It promises to be a thrilling series, as both teams aim to gain crucial momentum before the T20 World Cup.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I playing 11:
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis (WK), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka (C), Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Matheesha Pathirana.
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Ali Agha (C), Usman Khan (WK), Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad, Salman Mirza.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I LIVE TOSS TIME: The coin toss between Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka and Pakistan skipper and Salman Agha will take place at 6:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I live telecast: The live telecast of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will not be available in India.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I live streaming: The live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st T20I match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India.
6:38 PM
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20I: Salman Agha wins the toss!
Pakistan skipper Salman Agha has won the toss and decided to bowl first against hosts Sri Lanka on the night.
6:21 PM
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE TOSS UPDATES, 1st T20I: Toss to take place soon!
We are less than 10 minutes away from the coin toss in Dambulla as the anticipation builds up among the crowd.
6:12 PM
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20I: Pakistan's selection calls!
Pakistan has made some daring selection decisions for this series, excluding important players like Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Babar Azam. However, they have ensured experience is still represented, with Shadab Khan included in the squad.
6:07 PM
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20I: Good chance to adjust for both sides!
These matches are more than just warm-ups; they provide a crucial chance to assess the conditions and refine team combinations. With neither side having announced their World Cup squads yet, this series could be pivotal for players aiming to secure their spots.
6:02 PM
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 1st T20I: Build up to the T20 WC begins!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 1st T20I encounter between hosts Sri Lanka and Pakistan in Dambulla tonight. With the T20 World Cup 2026 now a few days away, both teams will be looking to get the build up started on the right path with a win in the series opener clash. Toss at 6:30 PM IST.
