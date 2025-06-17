Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 04:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana back on top in ICC ODI batting rankings

Star Indian batter Smriti Mandhana back on top in ICC ODI batting rankings

Mandhana has a total of 727 rating points, followed by England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 719. Wolvaardt is now third with 719 points

May 11, 2025, India's batter Smriti Mandhana celebrates her century during the 2025 Sri Lanka Women's Tri-Nation Series final cricket match against Sri Lanka, in Colombo. India won the match by 97 runs. (Photo: PTI)

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana on Tuesday moved up to the top spot in ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time since 2019 after South Africa skipper Laura Wolvaardt lost 19 rating points in the latest update.

Mandhana has a total of 727 rating points followed by England captain Natalie Sciver-Brunt at 719. Wolvaardt is now third with 719 points.

The next two Indian batters in the list after Mandhana are Jemimah Rodrigues and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur, who are placed 14th and 15th respectively.

India and England are set to face off in five T20Is and three ODIs later this month.

 

While Mandhana has sat inside the top 10 on the list for ODI batters in recent times, the left-hander hasn't held the premier position since the start of 2019 as a drought of more than six years comes to an end.

The India opener has been in excellent touch of late and scored a superb century during the final of India's recent tri-series against Sri Lanka and South Africa in Colombo.

Mandhana is also ranked fourth in the list of batters in T20Is.

It was Mandhana's 11th ODI century of her career and contributed to the left-hander improving her rating past Wolvaardt, who managed scores of 27 and 28 in South Africa's recent ODI contests against the West Indies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

