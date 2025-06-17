Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / ICC to consider 4-day Test match format in WTC 2025-27 cycle: Report

ICC Chairman Jay Shah has reportedly backed the idea of introducing four-day Tests during discussions held at Lord's during the recent WTC final

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner (REUTERS)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a move that could reshape the future of Test cricket, the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to approve four-day Test matches for smaller nations in the 2027–29 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. According to a report in The Guardian, the idea is to make the format more accessible and cost-effective for countries with limited resources, while retaining traditional five-day Tests for marquee series involving India, England and Australia.
 
This change, if formalised, could allow more frequent and longer series for emerging teams without putting too much strain on their schedules or finances. The current format will remain in place for the 2025–27 cycle, which begins this week with Sri Lanka taking on Bangladesh. 
 

Jay Shah in favour of flexible formats

ICC Chair Jay Shah has reportedly backed the idea of introducing four-day Tests during discussions held at Lord’s during the recent WTC final. His support signals growing interest in making Test cricket more inclusive, especially for nations that struggle to host five-day games due to budget and time constraints.

Why four-day Tests make sense for smaller boards

The proposed shift could allow a full three-match Test series to be played in under three weeks. This would make scheduling easier and reduce operational costs significantly. The playing conditions would be slightly adjusted, with each day expected to feature a minimum of 98 overs—up from the current 90—to ensure competitive balance.
 
South Africa’s limited Test schedule, even after their dramatic WTC title win over Australia at Lord’s, has brought more attention to the gap in opportunities between the top and bottom tiers of Test-playing nations.

Big Three to stick with five-day tradition

While the move would benefit smaller boards, traditional rivalries like the Ashes, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, and the newly named Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will remain five-day affairs. India, Australia and England are expected to continue playing full five-Test series against each other, preserving the grandeur and intensity of the game’s oldest format.
 

Topics : ICC ICC World Test Championship Test Cricket

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:38 PM IST

