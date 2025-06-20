Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

Sai Sudharsan marked his Test debut for India in the opening match of the five-Test series against England at Headingley on Friday. The left-handed batter entered the international red-ball arena with a first-class average of 39.93—placing him in a rare statistical category for Indian top-order batters.
Remarkably, Sudharsan becomes the first Indian top-order player in over three decades to make a Test debut with a first-class average below 40. The last instance dates back to 1987/88, when Woorkeri Raman debuted against the West Indies in Chennai with a sub-40 average.
|Sai Sudharsan Career Stats
|Format
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100s
|50s
|4s
|6s
|Ct
|ODIs
|3
|3
|1
|127
|62
|63.5
|142
|89.43
|0
|2
|17
|1
|1
|T20Is
|1
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|0
|FC
|29
|49
|0
|1957
|213
|39.93
|3554
|55.06
|7
|5
|205
|10
|20
|List A
|28
|27
|4
|1396
|154
|60.69
|1460
|95.61
|6
|6
|153
|17
|8
|T20s
|60
|59
|7
|2271
|108*
|43.67
|1645
|138.05
|2
|14
|228
|56
|16
Despite the modest number, Sudharsan's inclusion reflects India's faith in his temperament and recent form. Known for his calm presence and elegant strokeplay, the 22-year-old has already made an impression in domestic cricket and limited-overs internationals.
With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, India’s batting line-up is undergoing a significant transition. Sudharsan’s promotion to the No. 3 spot signals a bold move by the team management, as India looks to build its next generation of red-ball mainstays.
All eyes will now be on Sudharsan to convert potential into performance in challenging English conditions.