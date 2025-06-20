Friday, June 20, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Cricket / News / Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

Sudharsan 1st Indian player in 38 years to debut with sub-40 FC average

Sudharsan becomes the first Indian top-order player in over three decades to make a Test debut with a first-class average below 40

Sai Sudharsan

Sai Sudharsan. Photo: @BCCI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 20 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sai Sudharsan marked his Test debut for India in the opening match of the five-Test series against England at Headingley on Friday. The left-handed batter entered the international red-ball arena with a first-class average of 39.93—placing him in a rare statistical category for Indian top-order batters.
 
Remarkably, Sudharsan becomes the first Indian top-order player in over three decades to make a Test debut with a first-class average below 40. The last instance dates back to 1987/88, when Woorkeri Raman debuted against the West Indies in Chennai with a sub-40 average. 

Sai Sudharsan Career Stats
Format Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100s 50s 4s 6s Ct
ODIs 3 3 1 127 62 63.5 142 89.43 0 2 17 1 1
T20Is 1 - - - - - - - - - - - 0
FC 29 49 0 1957 213 39.93 3554 55.06 7 5 205 10 20
List A 28 27 4 1396 154 60.69 1460 95.61 6 6 153 17 8
T20s 60 59 7 2271 108* 43.67 1645 138.05 2 14 228 56 16
 
Despite the modest number, Sudharsan's inclusion reflects India's faith in his temperament and recent form. Known for his calm presence and elegant strokeplay, the 22-year-old has already made an impression in domestic cricket and limited-overs internationals.
 
With stalwarts like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli having retired from Tests, India’s batting line-up is undergoing a significant transition. Sudharsan’s promotion to the No. 3 spot signals a bold move by the team management, as India looks to build its next generation of red-ball mainstays.
 
All eyes will now be on Sudharsan to convert potential into performance in challenging English conditions.

First Published: Jun 20 2025 | 3:53 PM IST

