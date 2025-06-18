Shubman Gill embraces English challenge ahead of Test captaincy debut

As India gears up for a new era in Test cricket, Shubman Gill is set to lead the national side for the first time in the longest format. With the five-match Test series against England starting this Friday at Headingley, Gill is not only preparing for the challenge of captaincy but also adapting to the famously unpredictable English weather.
The series signifies a generational transition in Indian cricket. Stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, and R Ashwin have stepped away from the red-ball game, making way for fresh leadership and a rejuvenated squad. However, the experience of players like KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, and vice-captain Rishabh Pant continues to anchor the team.
In a video released by the BCCI on social media, several players shared their thoughts on playing in England. For Gill, three things stand out: the Dukes ball, the ever-changing weather, and the electric atmosphere in the stands.
— BCCI (@BCCI) June 18, 2025
KL Rahul excited for England tour
KL Rahul highlighted his fondness for the English summer, especially when the sun is shining, along with the local food and dining options.
Other squad members echoed similar sentiments. Washington Sundar pointed to the swing-friendly conditions and India’s past successes in England. Sai Sudharsan, on the verge of a debut, noted “weather, hot chocolate, and Dukes ball” as defining elements. Karun Nair, who could make a return after nearly a decade, cited “character, Test, and culture.”
Fast bowler Prasidh Krishna mentioned his love for the Dukes ball, the unique climate, and exploring the city with a cup of coffee. Yashasvi Jaiswal expressed his admiration for England’s iconic landmarks like Lord’s and the Houses of Parliament. Shardul Thakur summed up his experience with “greenery, coffee, and weather.”
With fresh faces and new responsibilities, India’s upcoming Test series in England promises to be both a test of skill and a showcase of evolving leadership under Shubman Gill.