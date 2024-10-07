Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Surya's comforting words helped us stay calm: Debutante Mayank, Nitish

Surya's comforting words helped us stay calm: Debutante Mayank, Nitish

Mayank, the 21-year-old pace sensation, made his debut here on Sunday after recovering from a recurring abdominal strain after playing only four matches in this year's IPL

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

Pallekele: India’s captain Suryakumar Yadav addresses a press conference ahead of a T20 cricket match, in Pallekele, Friday, July 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Gwalior
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mayank Yadav and Nitish Kumar Reddy were expectedly nervous ahead of their India debut in the first T20 International against Bangladesh here but the newcomers said skipper Suryakumar Yadav helped them stay calm with his comforting words.

Mayank, the 21-year-old pace sensation, made his debut here on Sunday after recovering from a recurring abdominal strain after playing only four matches in this year's IPL. He impressed in the first match returning with figures of 1/21 from his four overs.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Nitish, also 21, also made instant impact by remaining unbeaten on 16 off 15 balls, to help India register a commanding seven-wicket win in the series-opener.

 

"He (Suryakumar) gives you freedom. When I was taking the run up, he was telling me 'do what you feel, what you feel best'. So that's very important for any fast bowler, specially when you making your debut," Mayank told BCCI.TV.

Nitish added: "He is very calm and cool. He is doing fabulous captaincy, not giving any pressure to us. We were debutants, obviously we will have nervousness and pressure. He gave that license to us. Any youngster would like to get it from the captain."

Taking about his debut after the long injury layoff, Mayank became emotional.

"It's a great moment because I am coming from an injury. I was a bit nervous, like I was telling myself don't stress yourself.

"When I got to know I am going to play my first match, making my debut, complete flashback of last four months came in front of my eyes," he said.

More From This Section

Saint Lucia Kings

Saint Lucia Kings win 1st CPL title, beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in final

Sanath Jayasuriya Sri Lanka head coach

Sanath Jayasuriya named Sri Lanka head coach until 2026 T20 World Cup

Pakistan vs England

Pakistan vs England 1st Test playing 11, live telecast and streaming

Varun Chakravarthy

'I kept thinking about it': Varun on not getting selected for Indian team

Hardik Pandya and Nitish Reddy

India vs Bangladesh HIGHLIGHTS, 1st T20: IND thrashes BAN in Gwalior to go 1-0 up in the series

The speedster started his international career with a maiden over on Sunday and credited bowling coach Morne Morkel for shaping him.

"It felt good. I was not like thinking that I am going to bowl a maiden over. Just wanted to live in that moment, enjoy that moment," Mayank said.

"It's very comfortable for me, I am with him (Morkel) for the last three years. I know him, he knows me very well. So, it's very easy for me to work with him. He knows which things are better for me."

Nitish too was satisfied with his debut performance, saying it was a dream-come-true moment for him.

"For any cricketer in India it's a big moment. Playing for Indian cricket team is a dream-come-true moment. Obviously, there was nervousness but I enjoyed that. It was a very proud moment for me and my family as well," he said.

"There are senior players and I got a lot of experience as well from the coaching staff. Even in bowling as well getting some keen points. I love this kind of atmosphere in the dressing room."

The second T20 of the three-match series will be played in New Delhi on Wednesday.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India vs Bangladesh T20I

IND vs BAN, 2nd T20I: Can Bangladesh get a comeback win vs India in Delhi?

Mayank Yadav T20 debut

Consistency is key in the T20 format: Indian debutant Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh cricket team

IND vs BAN: Our batters don't know how to score 180 runs, admits Shanto

Suryakumar Yadav, Surya

We walked the talk as per decisions taken at team meeting: Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman

IND vs BAN 1st T20: India register biggest win T20 history in Gwalior

Topics : India vs Bangladesh India cricket team Bangladesh cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2024 | 4:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon