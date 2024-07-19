Women's Asia Cup: Khadka, Barma sparkle as Nepal beat UAE by 6 wickets

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign in the Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Friday.

Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs.

The Emirates' outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3/19), ending up at a below par 115 for eight.

However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when they lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3/12) that temporarily halted their progress after the Power Play.