Women's Asia Cup: Khadka, Barma sparkle as Nepal beat UAE by 6 wickets

The Emirates' outfit could not fight against the more experienced Nepal bowlers led by Barma (3/19), ending up at a below par 115 for eight

Women Cricket team

Earlier, Khushi Sharma (36, 39 balls, 2x4) and Egodage (22, 26b, 2x4) arrested a slide after UAE found themselves at 38 for three after the Power Play segment. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Dambulla
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

Opener Samjhana Khadka made a breezy, unbeaten fifty and pacer Indu Barma grabbed three wickets as Nepal outclassed UAE by six wickets to make a winning start to their campaign in the Women's T20 Asia Cup here on Friday.
Khadka (71 not out, 45b, 11x4) played a fine hand to take her side past the target of 116 in 16.1 overs.
However, Nepal had to go through some anxious moments when they lost three wickets to off-spinner Kavisha Egodage (3/12) that temporarily halted their progress after the Power Play.
But Khadka singlehandedly guided Nepal's chase, playing shots around the park.
Earlier, Khushi Sharma (36, 39 balls, 2x4) and Egodage (22, 26b, 2x4) arrested a slide after UAE found themselves at 38 for three after the Power Play segment.

But their knocks consumed way too many balls and none of the other batters also could give momentum to UAE innings, stumbling against some accurate Nepal bowling.
Brief scores: UAE Women: 115/8 in 20 overs (Khushi Sharma 36, Kavisha Egodage 22; Indu Barma 3/19) lost to Nepal: 118/4 in 16.1 overs (Samjhana Khadka 72 not out; Kavisha Egodage 3/12) by six wickets.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 8:37 PM IST

