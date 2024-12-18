The art of leaving: Ashwin quits international cricket without any fanfare

Ravichandran Ashwin, the quintessential cricketing nerd who bamboozled batters through skill, guile, and acumen, stumped fans around the globe on Wednesday when he retired from international cricket with immediate effect at the end of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Brisbane.

“This will be my last day as an Indian cricketer across formats at the international level,” Ashwin said during a press conference after the Brisbane Test.

“I do feel there’s a bit of punch left in me as a cricketer, but I would like to express that and probably showcase that in club-level cricket. But this will